Maryland improves to 4-0 with 37-16 win over Kent State
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — After his unbeaten team won without playing its best, Maryland coach Michael Locksley kept his focus on the big picture. “We haven’t played to the standard, but I definitely want to give our team credit that we’re sitting here at 4-0 and we’re disappointed,” he said. “That means that we’re heading in the right direction. We’ve got a locker room full of guys that are happy we won, but not happy with the way we played.”www.ctpost.com
