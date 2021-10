Her accomplishments were astonishing. She gave birth to six children; cared for her disabled husband; wrote poetry, twenty-two novels, and numerous essays and editorials; gave at least 1,750 speeches; owned and ran two schools and a millinery; and established a newspaper, the New Northwest — one of the few women in the country to do so — engaging her family in the business and then holding it all together. She also took on Portland-area powerbrokers, including the liquor industry, wealthy elites, Confederacy-leaning neighbors, religious leaders opposed to suffrage, her competitor-editor brother, and eventually her own compatriots over the best way to fight for women’s liberty.

