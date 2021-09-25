The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2: Release Date and Plot Details
Based on Koharu Inoue’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ or ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ is a supernatural romantic-comedy anime. The show follows a young Duke who is cursed with the horrifying power to kill anyone that he touches. Realizing that he poses a threat to the rest of the family, Duke’s mother banishes him to a mansion in the woods where he is supposed to lead an isolated life. Luckily his maid Alice stands with him through the thick and thin, ensuring that he is never alone.thecinemaholic.com
