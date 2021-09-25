The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2: Release Date and Plot Details

‘To Your Eternity’ or ‘Fumetsu no Anata e’ is a fantasy drama anime that follows a nameless entity that is sent on earth by its Creator as an orb. It has the mysterious ability to transform itself into anything that crosses its path. Over time, the orb shapes itself as different non-living things and animals before ultimately becoming a human being. On its perilous journey, it meets new people and learns all there is to know about language, relationships, and human behavior. Based on Yoshitoki Ooima’s (‘A Silent Voice’) heartwarming manga of the same name that is inspired by her own grandmother’s death, the anime first premiered on April 12, 2021.

