CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2: Release Date and Plot Details

By Mirza Aaqib Beg
thecinemaholic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on Koharu Inoue’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ or ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ is a supernatural romantic-comedy anime. The show follows a young Duke who is cursed with the horrifying power to kill anyone that he touches. Realizing that he poses a threat to the rest of the family, Duke’s mother banishes him to a mansion in the woods where he is supposed to lead an isolated life. Luckily his maid Alice stands with him through the thick and thin, ensuring that he is never alone.

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anime News Network

The Duke of Death and His Maid Anime Gets Sequel

The television anime of Koharu Inoue's The Duke of Death and His Maid (Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid) manga ended on Sunday with an special commercial announcing that a sequel has been green-lit. The manga's story centers on the titular Duke of Death, cursed to steal the life from any...
COMICS
asapland.com

Carole and Tuesday Season 2 Netflix Original Plot, Cast & Release date

Now a- days anime has taken a great place in the heart of all people! Even Netflix has offered so many marvelous anime for the users of Netflix. To end the summer with brilliant Carole and Tuesday, fans are already eager to know when Carole and Tuesday are going to be part of their entertainment. Well, soon fans can expect Carole and Tuesday on their Netflix TV.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

To Your Eternity Season 2: Release Date and Spoilers

‘To Your Eternity’ or ‘Fumetsu no Anata e’ is a fantasy drama anime that follows a nameless entity that is sent on earth by its Creator as an orb. It has the mysterious ability to transform itself into anything that crosses its path. Over time, the orb shapes itself as different non-living things and animals before ultimately becoming a human being. On its perilous journey, it meets new people and learns all there is to know about language, relationships, and human behavior. Based on Yoshitoki Ooima’s (‘A Silent Voice’) heartwarming manga of the same name that is inspired by her own grandmother’s death, the anime first premiered on April 12, 2021.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

Reddit AMA Recap: Kristen McGuire Talks The Duke of Death and His Maid

It’s indeed been a while since Kristen has previously been interviewed but now the voice actress returns to talk about her newest anime, “The Duke of Death and His Maid” in which Kristen is the voice of “Alice”. On the most memorable voice acting moments of their career so far?
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Japanese Anime#Kuro Maid
thecinemaholic.com

Y: The Last Man Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

So far, ‘Y: The Last Man’ has been a nuanced and fun ride with lots of world-building in the earlier episodes. However, the show’s fifth episode is a refreshing entry that steers away from politics and survival. It instead features some espionage elements and forces the viewers to question Agent 355’s allegiances.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Us Weekly

NeNe Leakes Is Selling Georgia Home After Late Husband Gregg Leakes’ Death

Making changes. Following the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes, NeNe Leakes is looking to start fresh by putting her house on the market. The Real Housewives of Atlanta, 53, star recently listed her home in Atlanta, Georgia, for $4 million. The mansion, which she bought in 2015, has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The reality star has since renovated the 10,000 square foot space to include features like a walk-in closet and a large pool.
ATLANTA, GA
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Has Some Choice Words For All The Tweets Dogging On The Sistas Wigs

Most fans know Tyler Perry’s plate is always full, thanks to his duties as an actor, director and producer. Unfortunately, that means things will occasionally slip by his watchful eye when it comes to his multiple productions. However, the styling of actors’ wigs has been a constant sore spot for the media mogul and, this time, the topic has led to his BET drama Sistas becoming public fodder on social media. Now, after being bombarded by fans, Perry finally responded to the Twitter criticism.
BEAUTY & FASHION
flickprime.com

‘Teen Mom’ Star Needs ‘Serious Help’ With ‘Severe’ Problem

“Teen Mom 2” star Devoin Austin admitted to having a “extreme” drawback. The father-of-one — who shares 9-year-old daughter Nova with ex-girlfriend Briana DeJesus — revealed he was combating playing. “I acquired a extreme playing drawback and want severe assist,” Austin posted on Instagram Stories on September 27, per Us...
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Actress surprises fans: Amber Heard announces the birth of her daughter

Actress Amber Heard surprises her fan base with good news. Johnny Depp’s ex-wife announced on Instagram that she is now the mother of a daughter. A surrogate mother reportedly gave birth to the child. Amber Heard has become the mother of a daughter. The 35-year-old actress announced this surprisingly on...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

Venom: Let There Be Carnage First Reactions Have Fans Hyped for a Mysterious End-Credits Scene

The first reactions to Marvel and Sony's highly anticipated comic book sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage are now in, so was it worth the wait? Well, yes it sounds like it may well have been, with early reviews praising director Andy Serkis' no-nonsense, full-throttle approach to the character, as well as teasing a post-credits scene that is sure to have audiences jumping to their feet in celebration.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Michelle Gellar details difficult health battle for important reason

Sarah Michelle Gellar has opened up to her fans about a health condition she's been living with and shared an inspiring message too. The Buffy the Vampire star looks the picture of health but admits she's suffered from "severe asthma" for years, making the COVID-19 pandemic even more difficult to deal with.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Is Lady Gaga Sick? Singer Sparks Major Concern Due to Worrying Appearance

Is Lady Gaga facing major problems with her health?. Lady Gaga recently flaunted her looks at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala over the weekend. She even brought life to the star-studded event by offering an exceptional musical performance to the crowd. This year's event focuses on promoting arts,...
CELEBRITIES
/Film

The 15 Scariest Horror Movies On Hulu Right Now

Like most streaming services, Hulu is not the place to go if you're looking for older movies. Its 20th century horror selection is limited, at best. However, its selection of recent horror films (especially the smaller, independent films from the likes of Neon and IFC) is excellent. Hulu is also a great home for women-directed horror films, including "The Other Lamb," "Sea Fever," "Little Joe" and "Saint Maud" (to name some of the best ones).
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

'Controlling Britney Spears' Filmmakers Say They've Listened to 'Disturbing' Secret Recordings of Pop Star

Samantha Stark and Liz Day are speaking out about Britney Spears' conservatorship. Outside of the Los Angeles County Courthouse, where Judge Brenda Penny suspended Britney's father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate, the filmmakers behind FX and Hulu’s Controlling Britney Spears gave ET's Lauren Zima more insight into one of the most shocking claims in their documentary.
CELEBRITIES
flickprime.com

Big Brother 23: Are Christian & Alyssa Still Together?

Every season of “Big Brother” wants a showmance and for season 23, it was Christian Birkenberger and Alyssa Lopez. While Christian was the ultimate pre-jury evictee, Alyssa made it to jury and got here in seventh place. That means the couple was separated from one another for about six weeks, with no approach to talk. When Christian was evicted by a vote of 7-2 on August 12, he gave Alyssa a kiss earlier than heading out the door of the “Big Brother” home.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy