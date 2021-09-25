CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

My Hero Academia Season 5 Ending and Post-Credits, Explained

By Tamal Kundu
thecinemaholic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter all the action and character developments in the penultimate episode, anime creators use the fifth season finale of ‘My Hero Academia’ to set up the next season. For season 5, they adapted material from five arcs of Kouhei Horikoshi’s epic superhero manga series: ‘Pro Hero’ (last few chapters), ‘Joint Training,’ ‘Meta Liberation Army,’ ‘Endeavor Agency,’ and ‘Paranormal Liberation War’ (early chapters). ‘My Hero Academia’ has always been a top-tier Shounen anime. But in this season, in particular, they let both heroes and villains come to their own. Our favorite characters are indeed growing up. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 5. SPOILERS AHEAD.

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonnewsday.com

Spoilers for the Season 5 Episode 25 Finale of ‘My Hero Academia’: The Fight Against The Villains Reached New Heights.

Spoilers for the Season 5 Episode 25 Finale of ‘My Hero Academia’: The Fight Against The Villains Reached New Heights. Things are out of hand now that Tomura Shigaraki has taken control of the whole Meta Liberation Army. The heroes prepare for a massive standoff with the villains in “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 25 (Episode 113).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Spruces Up Its Villains in New Key Visuals

My Villain Academia has recently come to an end in the fifth season of My Hero Academia, putting Shigaraki and the League of Villains into a place of power that spells serious trouble for the heroes, with the War Arc most likely taking place in the potential sixth season of the anime adaptation. To celebrate the upcoming Blu-Ray release of the fifth season in Japan, this November will see a live event being held which will bring together the voice actors for the villainous faction of Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen franchise, and has given the League a major fashion upgrade.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Gives the League of Villains a New Name

My Hero Academia has given the League of Villains a new name and organization with the newest episode of the anime! The anime has spent the latest string of episodes exploring what Tomura Shigaraki and the League of Villains had been doing while Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes have been training in their own ways. Fans have seen how the villains had been steadily getting stronger as well as they have had to face the challenge of a brand new villain group, the Meta Liberation Army. But now that the fight has ended, the two groups have actually merged.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Explores Stain's Rarely Seen Side

My Hero Academia's latest manga chapter took a break from the problems of Deku and decided to explore the inner turmoil of All Might, by introducing a surprising encounter between the former Symbol of Peace and the hero killer known as Stain. With the hero slayer being absent since his massive introduction in the second season of My Hero Academia's anime, locked away in the supervillain prison known as Tartarus, Stain has made his return and not only issues a challenge to All Might but also reveals a side of himself that has been rarely seen.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Hero Academia#Pla#Liberation#Endeavor Agency#Hawks#The League Of Villains#The Meta Liberation Army#Commission#U A#Mla
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Fans Explode At Shigaraki's Glow-Up

My Hero Academia brought the My Villain Academia to a close, with Shigaraki and the League of Villains seeing a serious glow-up following their battle against the Meta Liberation Army and setting the stage for a terrifying sixth season. As Shigaraki manages to unlock the full potential of his Quirk and is now recognized by Gigantomachia as the true heir apparent to All For One, the Paranormal Liberation Front has been born out of the ashes of the war between the two villainous factions and fans are taking notice of Shigaraki's insane new position.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals Shigaraki's Surprising New Power

My Hero Academia revealed a surprising new power in Tomura Shigaraki's arsenal with the newest episode of the series! Season 5 of the series has seen Shigaraki and the League of Villains challenged in a much different way than ever before as a villainous new group wanted to take them out of the running. But as the fight continued with the Meta Liberation Army, the League began to evolve in different ways and grew to new levels of power. This naturally includes Shigaraki himself, and the newest episode revealed a surprising new power that he'll now have at his disposal.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Finale Promo Teases the Start of Total War

My Hero Academia is teasing the start of total war with the preview for Season 5's big finale! The anime has finally reached its last episode, and with the newest entry of the series has brought the fight between the League of Villains and Meta Liberation Army to an end. This not only created a much more group of villains as a result, but now it seems they are gearing up for their next major move on the heroes. As the heroes learn about what went down, their preparations are beginning for the eventual conflict as well.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Spoilers
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Stuns With Hero Killer Stain's Intense Return

My Hero Academia stunned with the intense return of Hero Killer Stain with the newest chapter of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series! The Final Act of the series is gearing up for its next major phase as Izuku Midoriya is finally settling down within U.A. Academy while the public opinion still is mixed but at least shifting back in his favor. Ochaco Uraraka's speech not only moved the hearts of the public, but the heroes as well as they begin to realize that the old ways of doing things will no longer work in this new world.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Has Confessed All Might's Darkest Belief

My Hero Academia is on the cusp of its season five finale, but right now, all eyes are on All Might in the manga. If you keep up with the series, then you will know why the hero is being eyed so carefully these days. After failing to rein in Izuku, the former Number One hero has gone off on a solo quest, and chapter 326 went so far as to share All Might's most dangerous belief with fans.
COMICS
Collider

'My Hero Academia' Season 6 Announced, Will Cover the 'Paranormal Liberation War' Arc

TOHO Animation has revealed that a sixth season of the popular and critically acclaimed anime series My Hero Academia is on its way. The announcement came after the finale of the 25-episode long fifth season that recently aired in Japan. In the final moments of the last episodes, a voice over from series lead Izuku Midoriya warns about a battle against the Paranormal Liberation Front that will be a "major incident that will shake superhuman society."
COMICS
ComicBook

New My Hero Academia Cliffhanger is Changing Stain's Reputation

My Hero Academia is making some changes to how Hero Killer Stain is going to be perceived with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter! Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series is continuing through its Final Act, and that means that the new status quo and the grander path for this finale is steadily starting to take shape. Some of the questions fans have had concern All Might's role in the grand finale (questions that All Might himself has had as well), and that's starting to become clear with the newest chapter of the series that sees him confronting his choices.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals Izuku's Next Quirk to Master

My Hero Academia's big season finale revealed the next One For All quirk Izuku Midoriya is going to need to master! The final arc of the fifth season might have shifted the focus of the series to showing off how Tomura Shigaraki and the rest of the League of Villains had been growing, but this was all taking place while Izuku and the other young heroes were also growing themselves during their work studies. The final episode of the series reunited fans with Izuku and the other heroes and teased some major things to come in the future of the anime.
COMICS
epicstream.com

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 1 Part 1 Ending Explained

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The first half of the split-cour of How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom is done and it perfectly sets up what to expect in the second part of the anime series. Following the reign of Kaguya and what happened in Amidonia, a new problem ensues for Elfrieden. Here is the ending of Season 1 Part 1 of the show.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy