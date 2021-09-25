CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2: Release Date and Spoilers

By Mirza Aaqib Beg
thecinemaholic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ or ‘Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha no Oukoku Saikenki’ is an isekai fantasy TV anime with harem elements. The series follows Kazuya Souma, a 19-year old aspiring civil servant who mysteriously gets summoned to an alternate world to deal with the Demon Lord’s Domain threat. With no practical political experience, he suddenly becomes the acting king of the Elfrieden empire and is entrusted with the responsibility to rescue it from a critical political and social crisis. Instead of giving empty promises, Kazuya implements radical policy interventions to improve the standards of living and slowly but steadily starts to revolutionize the Elfrieden empire.

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 25 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown for FINALE

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Season 5 of My Hero Academia is finally arriving for its finale and it will definitely be a blast for one of the staple names in both manga and anime continuously proving why it has been like that for years. Episode 25 is underway so make sure not to miss anything in the last run for this season, have the release date and time on your countdown now.
COMICS
CNET

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2: Release date, how to watch

If you ever walk into an anime store, the first couple pieces of merchandise you're likely to see will include cloak-wearing characters with samurai-looking swords, a strange boy with the head of a boar and a cute girl with a cylindrical object superimposed on her mouth. Those characters belong to the Demon Slayer franchise, and it's kind of a big deal, with a second season just around the corner.
COMICS
thecinemaholic.com

Scarlet Nexus Episode 13 Release Date and Spoilers

Based on a role-playing game developed by Bandai Namco Studios, ‘Scarlet Nexus’ is a sci-fi action anime. The series centers upon a technologically advanced human species that lives in an alternate reality. They have managed to harness the powers of a strange substance found in the human brain to create a technologically advanced modern society. However, when brain-eating creatures known as Others start to attack their otherwise peaceful world, all social and political institutions begin to fall apart.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Realist#Studio J C Staff
cartermatt.com

Animal Kingdom season 5 finale spoilers: Whose future is looking bleak?

As we prepare for the Animal Kingdom season 5 finale on TNT this weekend, it goes without saying that almost every character is in some danger! We’ve seen this time and time again with these pivotal storylines, and for evidence of the high stakes ahead, just think about the impending heist. It’s the biggest one that the Cody Boys have ever faced and to make matters worse, they won’t have the assistance of Smurf or anyone else to settle things behind the scenes.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan Season 2: Release Date and Spoilers

‘Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan’ or ‘Uramichi Oniisan’ is a slice-of-life comedy anime that follows the eponymous nihilistic protagonist as he navigates life through the thick and thin. The thirty-something-year-old former gymnast now works as a host on “Together with Maman,” a children’s educational TV program. Despite his best efforts to keep an uplifting mood, Uramichi sadly ends up revealing his deepest insecurities and dark realities of life in front of innocent children leading to comical scenarios that can leave anyone in splits. Based on Gaku Kuze’s Japanese manga of the same name, the anime first premiered on July 6, 2021. The show was instantly praised by critics for its impressive characterizations and captivating premise.
COMICS
thecinemaholic.com

Battle Game in 5 Seconds Season 2: Release Date and Plot Details

Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written by Saizou Harawata and illustrated by Kashiwa Miyako, ‘Battle Game in 5 Seconds’ is an action supernatural survival anime. The show revolves around a 16-year old sophomore named Akira Shiroyanagi, whose love for Japanese sweets and games knows no bounds. One ordinary day, he is dragged into a battlefield against his wishes and is told that he is now part of a strange game where he must fight for his survival like other participants. Equipped with an unpredictable power, Akira vows to win the game and bring those responsible for the misery of so many innocent people to justice.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Spoilers
Place
Tokyo, JP
startattle.com

Animal Kingdom (Season 5 Episode 12) “Loose Ends”, trailer, release date

The Codys resolve unfinished business and plan their biggest heist ever without Smurf. Startattle.com – Animal Kingdom | TNT. Animal Kingdom (Season 5 Episode 12) “Loose Ends”, trailer, release date. Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 12. Animal Kingdom is an American drama television series developed by Jonathan Lisco. It is...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Animal Kingdom season 5 finale spoilers: Should you expect cliffhanger?

With the Animal Kingdom season 5 finale set to arrive on TNT this weekend, why not have a chat about cliffhangers? Or, to be more specific, should we expect one?. We know that the drama has faced some criticism over the course of this season, with one of the biggest issues being that it’s moved at a rather slow pace. This has been rather frustrating, mostly because we’re so used to high-octane heists and huge surprises every few episodes, at least. When you think about it, this probably does amplify the pressure to have some sort of big moment at the end of the finale, something that everyone will be talking about for quite some time moving forward.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Peach Boy Riverside Season 2: Release Date and Plot Details

Based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Cool-kyou Shinja, ‘Peach Boy Riverside’ is a fantasy TV anime that recounts the story of a deeply divided magical world where prejudice and discrimination have seeped into the social order. A princess named Saltorine “Sally” Aldike, who possesses incredible superhuman abilities, strives to make her world peaceful by spreading the message of amicable coexistence. However, by doing so, she invites a direct conflict with Mikoto Kibitsu, a human being with similar powers as her who believes in the complete annihilation of anyone who can pose an existential threat to humanity.
COMICS
thecinemaholic.com

Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Season 2: Release Date and Plot Details

‘Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory’ or ‘Megami-ryou no Ryoubo-kun.’ is a romantic comedy ecchi anime that focuses on Koushi Nagumo, a 12-year-old boy who is abandoned by his father after their house accidentally catches fire and completely burns down. The adolescent collapses on the street with no place else to call home, completely exhausted and hungry. Luckily, a young college student named Mineru decides to take him to the female dormitory Megami-ryou where Koushi eventually accepts the job of dormitory mother. However, little does he know that he will be staying with several eccentric college girls who clearly lack appropriate boundaries. Based on Ikumi Hino’s manga series of the same name, the show first premiered on July 14, 2021.
COMICS
thecinemaholic.com

Mr. Corman Finale Release Date and Spoilers

Created by and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, ‘Mr. Corman’ revolves around the everyday life of the eponymous character, who is a public-school teacher in the San Fernando Valley. His dream was to become a musician, but circumstances prevented him from achieving that. The series chronicles Josh Corman’s interactions with family, friends, and the world around him. Here is what is in store for you in ‘Mr. Corman’ finale or ‘Mr. Corman’ episode 10.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Law & Order Season 21 Release Date, Spoilers, Cast & Everything We Know So Far

Law & Order will be making a comeback to the small screen after 11 and a half years since it was canceled. The shocking cancellation of one of NBC's highest rating TV series had everyone scratching their head. Instead, the media giant picked up Law & Order: Los Angeles and renewed Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for Season 12.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy