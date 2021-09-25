How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2: Release Date and Spoilers

With the Animal Kingdom season 5 finale set to arrive on TNT this weekend, why not have a chat about cliffhangers? Or, to be more specific, should we expect one?. We know that the drama has faced some criticism over the course of this season, with one of the biggest issues being that it’s moved at a rather slow pace. This has been rather frustrating, mostly because we’re so used to high-octane heists and huge surprises every few episodes, at least. When you think about it, this probably does amplify the pressure to have some sort of big moment at the end of the finale, something that everyone will be talking about for quite some time moving forward.

