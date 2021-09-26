CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nets conference rivals watch: how the latest Sixers, Knicks updates impact Brooklyn

By Dave Early
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Brooklyn Nets were one of the many teams linked to never-ending Ben Simmons trade rumors recently. It was Stephen A. Smith last week, who suggested that the Nets would have strongly considered swapping Kyrie Irving for the former first overall pick out of Australia, if not for Kevin Durant putting his foot down. So where do the Philadelphia 76ers stand today? Could the Sixers flip Ben Simmons for a player like Damian Lillard? Might a sneaky title contender make a late play for the former LSU product? Could the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat or New York Knicks improve by adding the 25-year-old All-Star? Might the Sixers just run it back?

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
basketballinsiders.com

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Gives Brutal Response To Ben Simmons’ Trade Demand: “I’m Not Paying $200 Million For A Guy Who Will Not Be Aggressive And Will Not Shoot At Playoff Time”

Ben Simmons' future still looks far from resolved. After demanding a trade from Philadelphia, Simmons has taken some extreme measures to ensure that it goes through. This includes telling the franchise he doesn't intend to play another game for them and even telling his teammates not to fly out for a conversation with him.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Sachin Gupta
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
NBC Sports

Report: Ex-Knicks, Nets guard to join Celtics at training camp

The Boston Celtics will enter training camp next week with an overhauled roster, and a newcomer will join them to compete for a spot on the squad. Fourth-year guard Theo Pinson will report to Celtics training camp when it begins next Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday. Forsberg: Is this...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Lsu#The Boston Celtics#Heat Hawks
fadeawayworld.net

The Brooklyn Nets Potential Starting Lineup: NBA Championship Is The Only Option

In the history of the NBA, Kevin Durant has found a way to make his way into some spectacular starting lineups. In the beginning, Durant paired with Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Then, he won two championships alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. As we enter the 2021 season, Durant has found a way to position his name into the talk of one of the best starting lineups in the league, if not in the history of the NBA.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Sources: New Developments Emerge in Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers Standoff

The next revolution of the ever-spinning Ben Simmons trade saga has arrived. October 1 marks the date that the second 25 percent of Simmons' salary for the 2021-22 season—roughly $8.25 million—is due to the All-Star guard, but the Philadelphia 76ers do not intend to pay Simmons on Friday, league sources told Bleacher Report.
NBA
NBA

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks: Three Takeaways from Preseason Press Conference

When a season ends too early, even a shortened offseason can go by too slowly. The agonizing Game 7 loss to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks started the clock on the countdown to the 2021-22 season for the Brooklyn Nets that will have the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving in place from day one.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Best trade in history with the Brooklyn Nets

We’ve already covered the trade that netted the Utah Jazz Deron Williams, and undeniably, it’s one of the most significant trades in the Jazz’s franchise history. However, when the front office acquired the hyper-talented floor general, they probably didn’t expect him to headline their best trade in franchise history with the Brooklyn Nets a mere six seasons later.
NBA
NBA

Brooklyn Nets Training Camp: Roster Breakdown

The Brooklyn Nets are headed across the country to training camp in San Diego with a group that includes seven players returning from Brooklyn’s playoff roster — Bruce Brown, Nicolas Claxton, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, James Harden, Joe Harris, and Kyrie Irving — and one sort-of returning player in LaMarcus Aldridge, who joined the Nets in midseason and then retired after just five games due to an irregular heartbeat. After receiving medical clearance to play over the summer, Aldridge is back.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Stein’s Latest: Simmons, Sixers, NBPA Executive Director

The structure of Ben Simmons‘ contract may embolden him in his plans to hold out from the Sixers, Marc Stein of Substack writes in his latest newsletter. As Stein explains, Simmons received 25% of his 2021/22 salary on August 1 and will receive another 25% on October 1, meaning he’ll already have earned half of his $33MM salary for the season by the time the preseason starts.
NBA
Yardbarker

Opinion: Former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins? The Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks And Indiana Pacers Should Take A Look At The Former Kings, Pelicans, Warriors, Rockets And Clippers Star

He is still a free agent to sign anywhere. During the 2018 NBA season (the last time he made the All-Star game), Cousins averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He was unbelievable from a statistical standpoint, and the Pelicans that season were a really good team.
NBA
New York Sports Nation

Kyrie Irving’s Importance to the Brooklyn Nets Title Hopes

The Brooklyn Nets have assembled one of the best-constructed rosters in NBA history. Kevin Durant and James Harden are arguably two of the best offensive players in the league, but for some reason, Kyrie Irving is overlooked in this group. Irving’s Amazing 2020-2021 Season. In the 2020-2021 season, Irving joined...
NBA
FanSided

Sixers: How important is playoff seeding?

The Philadelphia 76ers begin training camp this week and the national media focus is not exactly where the Sixers would like it to be. Instead of coming in talking about what shape Joel Embiid is in, how his knee is progressing, how the young players have improved, or what the team’s championship aspirations are, we find ourselves mired in the mud of “what is happening with Ben Simmons“? The longer the drama continues, and the longer that the team has to compete without Simmons or the talent that they will get for him in a trade, the lower the hopes will become for a high playoff seed. But what if seeding matters less this season than ever before?
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
85K+
Followers
60K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy