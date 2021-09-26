Nets conference rivals watch: how the latest Sixers, Knicks updates impact Brooklyn

The Philadelphia 76ers begin training camp this week and the national media focus is not exactly where the Sixers would like it to be. Instead of coming in talking about what shape Joel Embiid is in, how his knee is progressing, how the young players have improved, or what the team’s championship aspirations are, we find ourselves mired in the mud of “what is happening with Ben Simmons“? The longer the drama continues, and the longer that the team has to compete without Simmons or the talent that they will get for him in a trade, the lower the hopes will become for a high playoff seed. But what if seeding matters less this season than ever before?

