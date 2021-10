Veteran NBA free agent forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is expected to sign with Besiktas of Turkey, reports Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews. The 23rd overall pick in the 2015 draft, Hollis-Jefferson had a productive first four seasons with the Nets from 2015-19, showcasing athleticism, energy, defensive versatility, and strong rebounding for a player his size (6-foot-6). He put up 9.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG and 2.0 APG in 23.6 MPG over those seasons, with a .444/.223/.739 shooting line. The 22.3% on three sticks out, but it was on just 0.8 attempts per game.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO