New York City, NY

NYC Congressional Representatives Call On President Biden To Intervene In Rikers Island Crisis

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9Hfo_0c8B7SPR00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eleven Congressional representatives from New York City are calling on President Joe Biden to intervene in the crisis on Rikers Island .

In a letter initiated by Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres , elected leaders also called for the Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation into the conditions.

This comes as the city has been plagued with widespread staff shortages, violence and 11 detainee deaths so far this year.

After facing mounting criticism, Mayor Bill de Blasio is now planning to tour the facility next week.

