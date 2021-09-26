NYC Congressional Representatives Call On President Biden To Intervene In Rikers Island Crisis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eleven Congressional representatives from New York City are calling on President Joe Biden to intervene in the crisis on Rikers Island .

In a letter initiated by Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres , elected leaders also called for the Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation into the conditions.

This comes as the city has been plagued with widespread staff shortages, violence and 11 detainee deaths so far this year.

After facing mounting criticism, Mayor Bill de Blasio is now planning to tour the facility next week.