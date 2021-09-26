CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Russia says it's in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NK6Ja_0c8B7Kar00

Russia, China, Pakistan and the United States are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia’s foreign minister said Saturday.

Sergey Lavrov said the four countries are in ongoing contact. He said representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan recently traveled to Qatar and then to Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, to engage with both the Taliban and representatives of “secular authorities” — former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government’s negotiating council with the Taliban.

Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does not reflect “the whole gamut of Afghan society — ethno-religious and political forces — so we are engaging in contacts. They are ongoing.”

The Taliban have promised an inclusive government, a more moderate form of Islamic rule than when they last ruled the country from 1996 to 2001 including respecting women’s rights, providing stability after 20 years of war, fighting terrorism and extremism and stopping militants from using their territory to launch attacks. But recent moves suggest they may be returning to more repressive policies, particularly toward women and girls.

“What’s most important ... is to ensure that the promises that they have proclaimed publicly to be kept,” Lavrov said. “And for us, that is the top priority.”

At a wide-ranging news conference and in his speech afterward at the U.N. General Assembly, Lavrov criticized the Biden administration including for its hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He said the U.S. and NATO pullout “was carried out out without any consideration of the consequences ... that there are many weapons left in Afghanistan.” It remains critical, he said, that such weapons aren’t used for “destructive purposes.”

Later, in his assembly speech, Lavrov accused the United States and its Western allies of “persistent attempts to diminish the U.N.’s role in resolving the key problems of today or to sideline it or to make it a malleable tool for promoting someone’s selfish interests."

As examples, Lavrov said Germany and France recently announced the creation of an Alliance For Multilateralism “even though what kind of structure could be more multilateral than the United Nations?”

The United States is also sidestepping the U.N., he said, pointing to the recent U.S. announcement of a “Summit for Democracy" despite, Lavrov said, U.S. President Joe Biden’s pledge this week “that the U.S. is not seeking a world divided into opposing blocs.”

“It goes without saying that Washington is going to choose the participants by itself, thus hijacking the right to decide to what degree a country meets the standards of democracy,” Lavrov said. “Essentially, this initiative is quite in the spirit of a Cold War, as it declares a new ideological crusade against all dissenters.”

Lavrov was asked for Russia’s reaction to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ warning last week that the world could be plunged into a new Cold War potentially more dangerous than the lengthy one between the U.S. and the former Soviet Union unless the United States and China repair their “totally dysfunctional” relationship.

He replied: “Of course, we see the tension tightening in relations between China and the United States." He expressed “great concern" at the rising tensions, pointing to the Biden administration’s recently proclaimed Indo-Pacific strategy — whose objectives, he said, include “deterring China’s development,” disputes over the South China Sea, and the recent U.S.-Britain deal to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.

More broadly, Lavrov said, relations among the big powers must be “respectful." He emphasized that Russia was “keen to ensure that never will these relations morph into nuclear war.”

The major powers have a “great responsibility,” he said, to negotiate and make compromises on the critical issues facing the world and that Russia is now “revitalizing” its proposal for a summit of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council — Russia, China, U.S., UK and France. He said discussions are under way on specific questions for an agenda, and “we may perhaps begin with an online meeting.”

On other global issues, the United States has been pressing for Iran to resume nuclear negotiations, but Lavrov said it was then-President Donald Trump who pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear agreement, so to declare that “time is running out, anybody could say this — but not Washington.”

In his first speech to the General Assembly earlier this week, new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi criticized the United States but appeared not to rule out a return to the negotiating table for the nuclear accord, saying Iran considers talks useful if their ultimate outcome is the lifting of all sanctions. Still, he stated: “We don’t trust the promises made by the U.S. government.”

Lavrov said Russia would like to see the resumption of negotiations to restore the original agreement as soon as possible. “We have a very serious hope -- and I think this is well-founded optimism -- that we will achieve results," he said, because “this is something everybody wants."

———

Edith M. Lederer, chief U.N. correspondent for The Associated Press, has been reporting internationally for nearly 50 years. Follow her on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EdithLedererAP

Comments / 9

Related
Washington Examiner

Turkey's Erdogan bows to Russia and demands billions from US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unhappy on Wednesday. Flying home from a Black Sea resort meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president again lamented his suspension from the F-35 fighter jet alliance, which has allowed many U.S. allies to purchase the overrated jet . Turkey was included until Erdogan decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system.
WORLD
AFP

North Korea fires anti-aircraft missile in latest test

North Korea has successfully fired a new anti-aircraft missile, state media said Friday as the UN Security Council failed to issue a statement after an emergency meeting on the recent flurry of weapons tests by the nuclear-armed nation. Anti-aircraft missiles are much smaller than the ballistic missiles the North is banned from developing under United Nations Security Council resolutions, and harder to detect from afar.
MILITARY
The Independent

China, US in talks on military relations amid strained ties

Defense officials from China and the U.S. have held two days of talks in a small sign of progress amid a continuing sharp downturn in relations. The secure video conference held Tuesday and Wednesday was led by Maj. Gen. Huang Xueping, deputy direct of the People’s Liberation Army’s Office for International Military Cooperation, and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase. Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian on Thursday said the sides “exchanged in-depth views on relations between the two countries and the two militaries and issues of common concern.” However, he blamed “continuous provocation and...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

US, Russia to push ahead on arms control, strategic talks

The United States and Russia agreed Thursday to press ahead with arms control and related strategic security talks despite significant differences between the two sides. In high-level discussions in Geneva senior U.S. and Russian diplomats signed off on setting up two working groups to pursue potential accords related to nuclear weapons and other global threats: the Working Group on Principles and Objectives for Future Arms Control and the Working Group on Capabilities and Actions with Strategic Effects.A senior U.S. official described the second meeting of the U.S.-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue since President Joe Biden took office as having...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

McKenzie says Taliban offered Kabul control, Austin blames State Dept. for chaos

The head of the US Central Command admitted Wednesday that the Taliban offered to let American troops take charge of security in Kabul during the final days of the US evacuation from Afghanistan — an offer the US did not accept — while Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin blamed the State Department for the failed evacuation of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies.
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

US should not treat Pakistan as ally, says expert

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 28 (ANI): The US should not treat Pakistan as an ally when it is, in reality, a state sponsor of terror, nor it should give Islamabad preferential military trade when it is, in reality, a liability, according to expert. Michael Rubin, writing in Washington Examiner, said that...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Abdullah Abdullah
Person
Hamid Karzai
AFP

US plans to keep Al-Qaeda in check in Afghanistan with air strikes

The Pentagon plans to rely on air strikes to prevent a resurgence of Al-Qaeda now that US troops have left Afghanistan, but experts and some lawmakers are skeptical about the effectiveness of the so-called "over-the-horizon" strategy. Since then, the Pentagon has repeatedly claimed it is capable of keeping Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) militants in Afghanistan in check through "over-the-horizon" strikes from US bases or aircraft carriers.
MILITARY
Telegraph

China and Russia will determine Britain’s winter fate

The British Government was so focused on Brexit early last year that it missed the early warning signs on Covid-19. It has since been so focused on the pandemic that it missed a potential breakdown in the normal structure of the European and global gas market. Boris Johnson is now...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Pakistan#Russia#South China#Afghan#Islamic#The U N General Assembly#Nato
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
POTUS
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
Country
China
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Jewish Press

Nationwide Roadblock Planned Oct. 3 by Anti-Vaxxers

Israelis may have a difficult commute on Sunday, beginning in the early morning hours, as anti-vaxxers attempt to bring travel to a halt on the country’s major thoroughfares. “On 3/10 at 06:00 in the morning we all get in the car, get on the roads and stand! Do not go...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theaviationgeekclub.com

‘If they are not scared, let’s meet in the sky:’ China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force commander threatens US

The Zhuhai Airshow showcased Chinese J-20 Mighty Dragon stealth fighter jets fitted with domestically produced engines, a significant milestone as Beijing pushes the capabilities of its J-20 aircraft in a bid to rival the USAF F-22. During this week China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (aka Zhuhai Airshow), a major...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

ABC News

408K+
Followers
104K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy