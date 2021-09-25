Volleyball Drops Four Setter to Pitt Johnstown

STARKVILLE, MISS. — The Tigers (0-10) fought hard at the Hail State Invitational on Saturday and Sunday, and will prepare to enter SWAC competition this weekend at home. Jackson State began the Hail State Invitational on Saturday morning with an 25-21 opening set win over the University of South Alabama Jaguars. The Tigers took advantage of an early dominant lead with the help of compounded mistakes by Jaguar offense, as nine of the first 11 points scored by the Tigers came from attack errors from the Jaguar hitters, and subsequently hit for an average of .206 in the opening set. South Alabama ultimately made key adjustments in the second set, and won the match with final scores of 25-15, 25-16, and 25-8. Olivia Flanagan led the Tiger offense against the Jaguars with 11.5 points on 11 kills and a block assist.

JACKSON, MS ・ 13 DAYS AGO