CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Volleyball Drops Four Setter to Pitt Johnstown

hurstathletics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mercyhurst University Volleyball team dropped a four set match to the University of Pitt Johnstown on Saturday afternoon. The Lakers took a tightly contested first set 25-23. During the first set Mercyhurst recorded 15 kills on a .238 hitting percentage. Pitt Johnstown would go on to win the next...

hurstathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Drop Tight Four-Setter to Rider

Box Score HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac women's volleyball junior Aryanah Diaz tallied 16 kills as the Bobcats dropped a tight four-setter against Rider on Sunday. Olga Zampati recorded 11 kills and setter Chloe Ka'ahanui notched 44 assists along with four service aces in the defeat. LOCATION. Burt Kahn Court |...
HAMDEN, CT
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Volleyball drops weekend series against Delaware State

After winning its first set in a close 25-22 game, the Binghamton volleyball team quickly began to fall apart in its first matchup against Delaware State. Dropping the next three straight sets, the Bearcats lost their first home opener 3-1. While the energy of the team and the crowd after...
DELAWARE STATE
herdzone.com

Volleyball Drops Match Against Toledo

MOREHEAD, Ky. – The Marshall volleyball team fought hard but ultimately fell in four sets to the Toledo Rockets (25-18, 20-25, 19-25, 21-25) Saturday at the Morehead Invitational. Graduate Ciara Debell moved into fourth place all-time in team history in career kills with 1,245. The Thundering Herd drops to 4-9...
SPORTS
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Fresno State downs MSU volleyball in four sets

Fresno State’s Desiree Sukhov recorded a triple-double with 14 kills, 10 aces and 13 digs to lift the Bulldogs to a 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-13 victory over Montana State on Friday afternoon in Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle. Sukhov, a 5-11 senior outside hitter, posted a career-high from behind the...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Psac#Mac
wmky.org

Volleyball Battles But Can't Overcome No. 4 Pitt Saturday

Morehead State volleyball battled but could not overcome the strengths of No. 4 Pitt Saturday as the Eagles fell 3-0 to the Panthers in the finale of the Comfort Inn-Vitational at Johnson Arena. MSU slipped to 4-7, while Pitt stayed perfect at 10-0. Pitt managed to hit .354 and added...
MOREHEAD, KY
Pitt News

Kayla Lund looks to finish historic Pitt volleyball career on top

A hush settled over the tense crowd at Fitzgerald Field House as BYU mounted a comeback in the fourth frame with Pitt leading two sets to one. The Panthers held a comfortable 24-21 lead just seconds before, only one point away from their fourth ranked win of the season and eighth overall. Now tied 24-24, dropping the set would mean a do-or-die fifth game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
gojsutigers.com

Volleyball Drops Three At Hail State Invitational

STARKVILLE, MISS. — The Tigers (0-10) fought hard at the Hail State Invitational on Saturday and Sunday, and will prepare to enter SWAC competition this weekend at home. Jackson State began the Hail State Invitational on Saturday morning with an 25-21 opening set win over the University of South Alabama Jaguars. The Tigers took advantage of an early dominant lead with the help of compounded mistakes by Jaguar offense, as nine of the first 11 points scored by the Tigers came from attack errors from the Jaguar hitters, and subsequently hit for an average of .206 in the opening set. South Alabama ultimately made key adjustments in the second set, and won the match with final scores of 25-15, 25-16, and 25-8. Olivia Flanagan led the Tiger offense against the Jaguars with 11.5 points on 11 kills and a block assist.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Volleyball Remains No. 4 in AVCA Top 25 Rankings

The Pitt volleyball team remains alone at No. 4 on the AVCA Top 25 for the second week in a row. The ranking marks the third-consecutive week the Panthers have held a share of the fourth spot, tied with Ohio State for positioning three weeks ago. Pitt’s location on the...
VOLLEYBALL
Sioux City Journal

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff volleyball loses five-setter to Valley City State

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Briar Cliff women's volleyball traveled to Valley City, North Dakota Sunday and fell in five sets to the Vikings. The first set went back-and-forth before the Chargers outscored the Vikings 10-5 over the final 15 points to close out the first set 25-20. A service ace from Tannah Heath followed by a Chloe Johnson kill brought the Chargers to set point. After two Valley City points, Johnson put the set away with a kill off a Madilyn Wagaman assist.
SPORTS
dyc.edu

Men's Soccer Draws with Pitt.-Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, PA. - The D'Youville men's soccer team got on the scoreboard first but ended up drawing with Pitt-Johnstown, 1-1, after two overtime periods Tuesday afternoon in Johnstown, Pa. The non-conference tie moves the Saints to 4-2-2 on the season. Both teams played a tight opening thirty minutes in the...
BUFFALO, NY
Powell Tribune

PHS volleyball team drops first conference games

A weekend of frustrations brought a pair of sweeps for the Powell High School volleyball team, as the Lady Panthers fell to the Lander Tigers at home on Thursday and the Worland Warriors on the road on Saturday in Powell’s first two conference games. Lander 3, Powell 0. The Panthers...
POWELL, WY
Shawnee News-Star

Lady Cougar volleyball squad wins in four sets

The North Rock Creek Lady Cougar volleyball team won three of the four sets in claiming a home decision over Destiny Christian School on Monday. The Lady Cougars came out fast and strong as they took the first set, 25-21. The Lady Wildcats then came back to win the next set, 26-24. Then NRC finished strong in both the third and fourth winning them 25-12 and 25-13 respectively.
SPORTS
Salina Post

Coyote volleyball falls in four sets to Ottawa

Kansas Wesleyan volleyball hosted defending conference champion Ottawa on Saturday at Mabee Arena, and the Coyotes hung right with the Braves but came up short in four sets – 25-21, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22. Three Coyotes reached double figures in kills led by 12 by Elizabeth Hardacre (JR/Kensington), and Emily Monson...
OTTAWA, KS
FOX 21 Online

UMD Volleyball Drops Second Straight NSIC Contest

DULUH, Minn. – For the second day in a row, the No. 16 UMD volleyball team battled against a tough NSIC opponent but it wouldn’t be enough, as Augustana got the 3-1 win on Saturday (25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 26-24). Cianna Selbitschka led the way with 14 kills for the Bulldogs...
SPORTS
myalbertlea.com

Lake Mills Senior Volleyball setter, Leah Moen, this week’s Produce State Bank Athlete of the week

“Leah is our quarterback and has to decide where the ball needs to go. She has lots of weapons and does a great job of distributing the ball around. This past week she lead us to a big TIC win over GHV and to a 5-0, 1st place finish at the Central Springs Tournament. She is a great young lady that works very hard at her craft. She is also able to play defense very well and that is instrumental to what we want to accomplish.”
LAKE MILLS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy