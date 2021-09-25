Bet $10 on NFL Week 3 & Get $200 With BetMGM Tennessee

Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins Matchup Preview (10/3/21) Ouch. The Miami Dolphins lost their starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, during the Week 2 beatdown they suffered from Buffalo. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts are dealing with numerous injuries of their own, from Carson Wentz and his two sprained ankles to rookie stud Kwity Paye and even star offensive lineman Quenton Nelson. Both of these teams have been rocked by injuries and tough losses against superior opponents. Miami recently lost in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. That road victory would have made up for the destruction it suffered against the Bills, but unfortunately, the Dolphins dropped to 1-2. The Indianapolis Colts have it even worse right now as they have lost all three games through Week 3. Now, they have to travel to Miami to face the Dolphins on the road. If there is any consolation, they will at least face Miami without Tua under center. Jacoby Brissett will be starting for the Dolphins again in Week 4 after a solid performance against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brissett protected the ball, for the most part, and helped position the Dolphins to have a shot at winning the game. Brissett threw for 215 passing yards and ran for 37 yards and one touchdown. Ironically, Miami has played better on the road than at home this season; however, the sample size is still relatively small. Still, you must wonder if that will negate the usual “home field advantage” applied to most matchups for the home team. The Colts have so many injuries right now that it is hard to think they can overcome it. Additionally, they have a long way to go defensively before they can be competitive with most teams. The team chemistry is another thing to watch, as the Colts have struggled and could lead to a further spiraling effect.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO