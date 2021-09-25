Don’t Pay $300, Get an Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector for $210.90 Shipped – Today Only
The Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector fits into just about any bag, and you can get one for $210.90 shipped after clipping the on-page 5% off coupon, today only, originally $299.99. To get going, simply place the Capsule down on a flat surface and enjoy your favorite shows, movies, or even video games on a 100-inch equivalent screen. You can play content from any compatible HDMI and USB devices using the easy to access 2 rear ports. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and test.www.techeblog.com
