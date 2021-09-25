Tesla Model 3 with Autopilot Engaged Crashes Into Florida Highway Patrol Vehicle, Here’s the Footage

Tesla crashes are a regular occurrence, and it has long been established that the cause (in most cases) is not a bad bit of software coding but rather the inability of the driver to fully understand what the automaker's semi-autonomous driving assistance systems are really capable of. Granted, Tesla deciding to call its systems by names like Autopilot and Full Self-Driving can be misleading, but you can't blame an appliance company for your house burning down when you didn't turn the stove off. But not everybody sees it that way, and now Tesla is facing legal action from police after a drunk driver crashed into police vehicles and injured officers while Autopilot was engaged.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO