Tesla Model 3 with Autopilot Engaged Crashes Into Florida Highway Patrol Vehicle, Here’s the Footage
Full autonomy in consumer vehicles is still years away and this footage proves it. More specifically, a 2019 Tesla Model 3 with Autopilot engaged crashed into a parked Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) car after the state trooper stopped to help the driver of a disabled 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 on an interstate highway near downtown Orlando around 5am. Some speculated that the flashing emergency lights on the state patrol car confused Autopilot. Read more for the footage and additional information.www.techeblog.com
Comments / 5