Matt Damon and his wife Luciana showed off PDA while walking and waving to onlookers at the Venice airport after the International Film Festival. Matt Damon, 50, and his wife Luciana Barroso, 45, looked casual yet stylish when they were seen leaving Venice, Italy on Sept. 11. The lovebirds were photographed holding hands at the Venice airport while matching in black attire, including a black tank top and black cropped pants for the long-haired beauty, and a black polo shirt and blue jeans for the actor. They also both wore sunglasses and Luciana topped her look off with hoop earrings, a necklace, and black wedge shoes while Matt added black and white sneakers to his look.

