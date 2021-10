Simpson College has been ranked among the top liberal arts colleges in the nation according to the 2022 US News and World Report Best College rankings. The computer science program at Simpson appeared on the list of top undergraduate computer science programs in the country for the first time, and is one of just four private institutions in Iowa to make the list. The 2021 Computer Science Degree Search rankings featured Simpson as the No. 1 Best Computer Science School in Iowa.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO