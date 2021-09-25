Portman's Music celebrates 85th anniversary

Sep. 25—ALBANY — In an era when businesses come and go, Portman's Music Superstore is celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2021. From humble beginnings in downtown Savannah, Portman's evolved into one of the largest and most recognized providers of all things musical in the southeastern U.S. by remaining true to the Portman family's original innovative spirit and emphasizing music education. Still privately owned by Savannah's Portman family, Portman's Music Superstore now includes locations in Brunswick, Augusta and Albany, in addition to the corporate headquarters in Savannah.