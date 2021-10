It’s semi-final day and what a mouth-watering contest we have in prospect tonight as Catalans and Hull KR do battle with a place at Old Trafford up for grabs. For the Dragons, it’s a chance to make good on the promises of their superb season. They’ve been the league’s best and most consistent side all year but can they secure their place at the Theatre of Dreams? As for the Robins, they have a chance to complete the most remarkable journey going from the bottom of the league last year to the Grand Final next week. The winner will become only the ninth club to play in a Grand Final.

RUGBY ・ 3 DAYS AGO