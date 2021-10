So, today we closed the book on the regular season for another year and it sure has been memorable. At the top we’ve enjoyed a fantastic two-way battle for the League Leaders’ Shield which ended when Catalans came up with an unthinkable come back to become only the eighth side to claim the silverware. Meanwhile, four teams battled hard for play-off rugby in a tussle which went all the way to the final week. The bottom of the league hasn’t be as dull as you might think despite Leigh’s plight after all a number of the lower ranked teams have orchestrated upsets a plenty.

RUGBY ・ 14 DAYS AGO