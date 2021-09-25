BitLife: How to Get More Space for Pets

The Crazy Cat Lady Challenge in BitLife asks players to own 15+ cats, including five or more different types of cats. You also need to take all 15 cats to the vet in the same year to complete the challenge. Simply buying a bunch of cats normally would not be too challenging, especially if you are getting most of your cats from an animal shelter. The difficult part is when, after getting a few cats, you get a notification saying that you do not have enough space for more! By the end of this guide, you will learn how to get more space for your pets, including all of your cats, in BitLife.