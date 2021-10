A blind former paralympic athlete has been jailed for superglueing himself to the roof of a British Airways plane during an Extinction Rebellion climate protest.Double-gold-medallist James Brown scaled the aircraft at London City Airport in October 2019 to demonstrate against the damage caused by flights.He was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court in July of causing a public nuisance, and has now been sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, of which he will serve half.His solicitor said the sentence was a “dangerous judgment for our right to free speech and our right to protest” and that Brown would appeal against it.Extinction Rebellion, for whom...

PROTESTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO