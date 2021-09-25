CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jerry Rescue: Anti-slavery courtroom activism, gangsta-style

By Michael Coard TRIBUNE CORRESPONDENT
Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Oct. 1, it will be exactly 170 years ago to the very day that at least 26 revolutionary Black and white abolitionists in Syracuse, New York, along with strong Black and white local community support, “violently” rescued 40-year-old William “Jerry” Henry who had escaped slavery in Missouri 17 years earlier. Unfortunately, on that fateful day in 1851, he was arrested pursuant to the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 by five U.S. Marshals working with “slave-catching” bounty hunters.

