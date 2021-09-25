Educational Foundation Awards Health Fund Grants to Support Lexington District One Student Services
LEXINGTON, S.C 09/23/2021 - The Lexington One Educational Foundation recently awarded a $25,500 Health Fund Grant to the Lexington County School District One Office of Student Services to support the nurses and all students in the district. This grant will enable the district to purchase three additional vision spot screeners and flash drives for all of the devices that the district owns.www.swlexledger.com
Comments / 0