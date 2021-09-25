Is Britney Spears a victim of 'tragic White girl syndrome'?

It was only a few days ago that audiences were last given a new documentary about Britney Spears, thanks to the continuation of the New York Times Presents series coverage of the pop star’s fraught situation. “Confronting Britney Spears” felt hastily put together in order to cut off this other feature, Netflix’s year-long expose of the pop star’s life, “Britney vs Spears.” Directed by Erin Lee Carr, whose previous work has included the “At the Heart of Gold,” about the USA Gymnastics sex assault scandal, “Britney vs Spears” attempts to remind of us of who Spears was before the conservatorship that kept her confined, and how our own desire to consume her ended up doing just as much damage.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO