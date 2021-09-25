Loper Report: The Great British Baking Show, Foundation, and Love and Basketball

"While the charm of something like The Great British Bake Off is that you’re watching spirited amateurs do something with a low bar to entry, Metal Shop Masters does the complete opposite," says Stuart Heritage of the Netflix reality show. "You could not make a series about metalwork starring spirited amateurs, because five minutes into every episode someone would accidentally slice their arm off, or weld their eyeball out, or rivet enough metal to their face to legally qualify as a cyborg. Metal Shop Masters would be an unbroadcastable mess that would lead to several criminal prosecutions. As such, the contestants are by far the best thing about the show. They are all profoundly gifted individuals, able to not only conceptualise a beautiful piece of art but also force it into being with nothing but sheer physical heft."

