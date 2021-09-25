Rapper Nas Awarded With Designated Day In Queens
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Throughout his entire career, hip-hop giant Nas has embedded vivid imagery in his lyrics that illustrate his Queens coming of age story. The New York native was recently honored by the borough that has served as a muse for his work. According to REVOLT, the lyricist—whose real name is Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones—was bestowed with a key to Queens and awarded a designated day.newstalkcleveland.com
