The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) joyously welcomes the public to two new exhibitions in our galleries, beginning with an opening reception on Friday, Sept. 24 from 6-8 p.m. The cultural and psychological language of architecture is deftly mined in both the abstract paintings of Macyn Bolt and in the documentary black-and-white photographs by Thierry Gourjon-Bieltvedt which will be on display through October 31. Both are free and open to the public.

VISUAL ART ・ 10 DAYS AGO