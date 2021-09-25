CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Vitality Netball Superleague 2022: Squads and signings

SkySports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeep up to date with all of the latest signings as the Vitality Netball Superleague franchises announce their 2022 squads. Every franchise's squad list will be updated as the signings are announced, before the signing window closes on October 15. All of the Superleague franchises are allowed to have a...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

WATCH LIVE NETBALL: New Zealand Silver Ferns vs England Vitality Roses

Jess Thirlby's squad secured a vital 55-45 triumph on Wednesday to level the series at one victory apiece and this morning, it's winner-takes-all. Coverage begins at 8am, with the first centre pass at 8.30am - hit play to start the video and join us for all of the build-up and action.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Barrie
Person
Yasmin Parsons
SkySports

Caroline Dubois launches pro boxing career on bill topped by Richard Riakporhe on November 20

Caroline Dubois launches her pro boxing career on a bill topped by Richard Riakporhe's world cruiserweight title eliminator on November 20, live on Sky Sports. BOXXER has announced it will return to the SSE Arena Wembley with another action-packed fight card, featuring an Olympian, a WBC Silver world title eliminator, a British championship fight and a host of rising stars on a breakout night for a new generation of British boxing stars.
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

Wolves 2-1 Newcastle: Hee-Chan Hwang double hands hosts first Premier League win at Molineux this season

Hee-Chan Hwang scored twice as Wolves beat Newcastle 2-1 to record their first Premier League home win of the season. The South Korea forward opened the scoring after 20 minutes with a well-taken goal - Wolves' first in the league at Molineux this campaign - only for Newcastle to draw level in controversial circumstances through Jeff Hendrick's long-range effort four minutes before half-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchises#Rhea Dixon
SkySports

Gallagher Premiership: wins for Leicester, Newcastle, Northampton and Gloucester

Leicester maintained their lead at the top of the Premiership with a dramatic 13-12 stoppage-time victory over Saracens having been outplayed for most of the match. Sarries led from the eighth minute and thought they had won when home centre Guy Porter was tackled into touch just after the countdown clock had reached zero.
RUGBY
The Independent

Warwickshire land glorious domestic double with Bob Willis Trophy win

Warwickshire sealed a historic first-class double as they claimed the Bob Willis Trophy with an emphatic innings-and-199-run victory over Lancashire at Lord’s.Requiring four wickets to collect another honour a week after being crowned winners of the LV= Insurance County Championship, Warwickshire took just 70 minutes on day four to bring the curtain down on the English season.Resuming on 171 for six, Lancashire needed 269 runs just to make their opponents bat again and while there was some spirit among their lower order, particularly Luke Wood (28) and Tom Bailey (24), they subsided to 241 all out.Warwickshire are Bob Willis Trophy champions 🏆 #BWTFinal pic.twitter.com/CzqjaxigFg— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) October 1, 2021In truth, the Red Rose, the championship runners-up, were second favourites after they slipped to 12 for six on the opening morning and while they battled to 78, Warwickshire racked up 518 to underline their champion status.Danny Briggs and Liam Norwell finished with three wickets apiece in Lancashire’s second innings as Warwickshire got their hands on a trophy named after their ex-fast bowler, who served the Bears with distinction from 1972 to 1984.
SPORTS
buccaneers.com

Bucs Sign Elijah Ponder to Practice Squad

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed outside linebacker Elijah Ponder to their practice squad, bringing back an undrafted rookie who had been with the team throughout training camp and the preseason. Tampa Bay originally signed Ponder out of the University of Cincinnati in May. No corresponding move was necessary...
NFL
SkySports

Bradford 2-0 Rochdale: Alex Gilliead and Andy Cook score in Bantams win

Goals from Alex Gilliead and Andy Cook gave Bradford a 2-0 home victory over Rochdale that ended a run of five League Two games without a win. Gilliead struck in the first half before leading scorer Cook's penalty after the interval took his tally to five for the season. Bradford...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Emile Heskey appointed Leicester City Women's head of football development

Emile Heskey has been appointed Leicester City Women's head of football development, the club have confirmed. The former England striker, who started his career with the Foxes, will oversee coaching, performance and recruitment in his first football administration role. Heskey has spent the last 12 months in an ambassadorial role...
SOCCER
SkySports

Tranmere 2-1 Crawley: Peter Clarke double secures victory for hosts

Captain Peter Clarke's double lifted Tranmere to eighth in League Two as they beat Crawley 2-1 at Prenton Park. The 39-year-old veteran struck with two headers either side of Kwesi Appiah's second-half goal to secure victory for Micky Mellon's men. Tranmere's Callum McManaman went close early on before Sam Ashford...
SOCCER
LouisvilleReport

Rams Sign Former Louisville RB Javian Hawkins to Practice Squad

LOS ANGELES - Former Louisville running back Javian Hawkins has been signed to the Los Angelas Rams’ practice squad, the organization announced Monday. He has the potential to be reunited with former Cardinals teammate wide receiver Tutu Atwell, who was drafted in the second round by Los Angeles earlier this year, and made the 53-man roster as the primary punt returner.
NFL
SkySports

Saracens: Consortium acquires controlling stake in Gallagher Premiership club for £32m

Saracens, four times Premiership champions and three times European Cup winners in the last five years, were relegated in 2020 as punishment for multiple salary cap breaches. But they returned to the top flight after winning last season's second-tier Championship. The club said the consortium comprises club chairman Neil Golding...
RUGBY
SkySports

League One highlights and round-up: Portsmouth, Wigan, Wycombe win

Sunderland were knocked off the top of Sky Bet League One on Saturday, as Portsmouth strolled to a 4-0 victory at Fratton Park. Marcus Harness gave Danny Cowley's men the lead after 19 minutes, with Lee Brown and John Marquis striking to make it 3-0 before the break. Marquis then...
SPORTS
The Independent

Brentford manager Thomas Frank backs Ivan Toney to get in the England squad

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is “convinced” that Gareth Southgate has his eye on Ivan Toney as a potential future member of the England squad.The 25-year-old was born in Northampton but is eligible to play for Jamaica and St Vincent through his parents’ heritage.Southgate recalled Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins for the World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Andorra, but Toney has two goals and two assists from the opening six Premier League matches.“If Ivan continues to perform as he’s done so far I think he will definitely be in there,” Frank said.“I think Gareth is already looking at him, and I...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy