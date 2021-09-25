CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush unveil 2021-22 jerseys; announce new team slogan

By Matt Case
Rapid City Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beginning of Scott Burt’s tenure with the Rapid City Rush was ushered in Saturday with the introduction of a couple of changes. For Burt’s inaugural season as head coach of the Rush, the team will be donning new jerseys and carrying a new slogan, unveiled at their third annual “Fan Fest” at The Monument.

