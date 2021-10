SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tomorrow night on Raw, Big E will defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley. At the Extreme Rules PPV event, Big E pinned Lashley to give The New Day the victory over Lashley, Omos, and A.J. Styles in a six-man tag team match. After the match, Bobby Lashley cut a backstage promo, angry about the fact that Big E stole his WWE Championship when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him to win the title. Later in the show, Big E responded with a fiery promo and accepted the match, telling Lashley to “get ready.”

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO