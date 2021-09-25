Learn more about Adega NW Wines

DUNDEE, Ore. – September 27, 2021 – On September 25, Argyle Winery and Pacific Northwest College of Art at Willamette University (PNCA) proudly unveiled the 2021 Art of Sparkling artwork at a special reception held at the Argyle Tasting House in Dundee, Oregon. Established by Argyle Winery to support the talents of Oregon student artists, the Art of Sparkling program is a unique collaboration with PNCA. Each year, three PNCA student artists are selected to receive a scholarship from Argyle. The scholarship involves creating original artwork used for Argyle’s annual 3-bottle Art of Sparkling set, and describing their creative process along the way. The stunning labels created by this year’s scholarship recipients—Hayato Kikkawa, Jakob Dawahare, and Renn Simmons—are available online at www.ArgyleWinery.com in a limited-edition, three-bottle Art of Sparkling Set featuring Argyle’s acclaimed 2018 Vintage Brut.
