Learn more about Adega NW Wines

Columbia Edgewater Country Club is pleased to announce that Vito DiLullo, of Portland, Oregon, has been named its Executive Chef. Most recently, Vito was chef and owner at Ciao Vito, his award-winning restaurant on NE Alberta Street. Ciao Vito put Alberta Street on the map in the rising Portland food scene when it opened to strong accolades in the winter of 2004. Described by Willamette Week as having “urbane but unpretentious décor, with an Italian-casual menu and suave cocktails,” Ciao Vito was known as the restaurant where ‘anyone is welcome.’ The talented staff – all of whom hailed from the neighborhood — created a warm, welcoming vibe that was positively electric.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO