Learn more about Adega NW Wines

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to keep you up to date on wineries in Portland we will be featuring one winery a month in an email and on social media. The plan is to give you a couple of highlights in this email and then follow us on Facebook or Instagram to hear more about each winery.We hope you enjoy this snapshot into each of these unique small Urban Wineries.

Argyle Winery and the Pacific Northwest College of Art Unveil Sixth Annual “Art of Sparkling” Release

DUNDEE, Ore. – September 27, 2021 – On September 25, Argyle Winery and Pacific Northwest College of Art at Willamette University (PNCA) proudly unveiled the 2021 Art of Sparkling artwork at a special reception held at the Argyle Tasting House in Dundee, Oregon. Established by Argyle Winery to support the talents of Oregon student artists, the Art of Sparkling program is a unique collaboration with PNCA. Each year, three PNCA student artists are selected to receive a scholarship from Argyle. The scholarship involves creating original artwork used for Argyle’s annual 3-bottle Art of Sparkling set, and describing their creative process along the way. The stunning labels created by this year’s scholarship recipients—Hayato Kikkawa, Jakob Dawahare, and Renn Simmons—are available online at www.ArgyleWinery.com in a limited-edition, three-bottle Art of Sparkling Set featuring Argyle’s acclaimed 2018 Vintage Brut.
DUNDEE, OR
Portland Chef Vito DiLullo named Executive Chef at Columbia Edgewater Country Club

Columbia Edgewater Country Club is pleased to announce that Vito DiLullo, of Portland, Oregon, has been named its Executive Chef. Most recently, Vito was chef and owner at Ciao Vito, his award-winning restaurant on NE Alberta Street. Ciao Vito put Alberta Street on the map in the rising Portland food scene when it opened to strong accolades in the winter of 2004. Described by Willamette Week as having “urbane but unpretentious décor, with an Italian-casual menu and suave cocktails,” Ciao Vito was known as the restaurant where ‘anyone is welcome.’ The talented staff – all of whom hailed from the neighborhood — created a warm, welcoming vibe that was positively electric.
PORTLAND, OR
Sip and Learn Wine Event

Join EP Liquor for a Sip and Learn wine event hosted by Michael Bouchard and Maverick Wine Company. Please Join us for a journey of great California wine and on to Spain and France in a glass. Eden Prairie Liquor at 16508 West 78th Street. Registration for the free event...
DRINKS
Stash Tea’s Limited-Edition Fall Flavors Are Back

It’s time to brew up Stash’s 4 tas-tea seasonal flavors and accompanying recipes steeped with Autumn’s favorite traditions. Tigard, ORE, Sept. 23, 2021 –Just in time for the Fall season, Stash Tea’s Limited Edition Fall Flavors are back. Stash has captured Autumn’s favorite flavors with these four seasonal releases: Maple Apple Cider, Cinnamon Vanilla, Decaf Pumpkin Spice, and Cranberry Pomegranate.
TIGARD, OR
Willamette Valley Vineyards hires award-winning Chef Cory Rom

Willamette Valley Vineyards has hired award-winning 11-year restaurant industry veteran, Cory Rom, as its new Tasting Room & Restaurant Chef. In this position, Rom will help lead the vineyards’ efforts in the culinary program and operations of its new locations opening soon in Lake Oswego, Vancouver, Happy Valley and Bend. He resides in Portland, OR.
PORTLAND, OR
On the menu: Sweet Corn Ushki, a life-changing garlic soup, and more

“Mother Nature is the true artist and our job as cooks is to allow her to shine. ”. This week, we continue our celebration of early autumn, with a menu chock-full of ingredients at their peak: heirloom tomatoes, grapes, tomatillos, apples, sweet corn, and so much more. Supporting local producers...
RECIPES
Portland’s First Brazilian-Izakaya restaurant Grand Opening

Brazakaya, Portland’s new Brazilian-Izakaya restaurant, now open for takeout! The first-of-it’s kind menu merges Chef/Owner Marlon Alonso’s Brazilian heritage with his love of Japanese drinking food. Yakitori (grilled skewers) such as Beef Flank Steak ($6.50) and Chicken Thighs ($4.50) combine Brazilian flavor with Japanese technique, and are the perfect drinking food for long COVID nights in. Combine them with inventive small plates such as Creamy Polenta with shiitake mushrooms ($7), chef’s favorite. Or pick mains like Picanha Steak ($21) 6oz of famous brazilian steak cut (prime part of the top sirloin) that arrives at your door with white rice, black beans, collard greens, farofa (crunchy cassava flour) and brazilian salsa. Think of it as the quintessential Brazilian dinner.
PORTLAND, OR
NEW at Wellspent Market!

Ken Forkish bakes the best bread in Portland. And we are honored to announce that you can now get it at Wellspent Market – with baguettes and batards available daily. While there’s no shortage of good bread in town, the loaves from Ken’s Artisan Bakery stand apart. Ken, a self-described...
PORTLAND, OR
This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.
FOOD & DRINKS
7 Benefits of Drinking Lemon-Ginger Tea Before Bed

If chronic indigestion or a heavy dinner keeps you up later than you would like, a cup of lemon-ginger tea may be a great tonic before you head for bed (. Ginger (Zingiber officinale) is a root long used in alternative and folk medicine for its ability to alleviate the delayed emptying of your stomach.
FOOD & DRINKS
This Invisible House In Joshua Tree Has A 100-Foot Pool In The Middle Of It

Rent this 22-story reflective monolithic skyscraper—planted on its side. The Invisible House in Joshua Tree looks like a skyscraper that has been airlifted from Manhattan and planted on its side in the middle of stunning scenery. It has sustainability built into the entire design with a mirrored exterior that makes this jaw-dropping structure blend in seamlessly with the surroundings while providing complete privacy and refracting the harsh desert sun to keep the interior cool.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
You’ve never stayed in an Airbnb like this

WILDWOOD, Ga. — While travelers will find thousands of properties across the southeast to rent on Airbnb, they won’t find many like the one that Ched Sharpless offers. He describes it as an Eco treedeck with cedar sleep pods that offer panoramic views. It sits on 22 acres in northwest Georgia.
WILDWOOD, GA
Wild Roots Spirits and Wyld CBD open holiday pop-up shop at Washington Square Mall Oct. 1

New Wild Roots X Wyld CBD Store To Sell Their Oregon-Made Specialty Products October Through January for Holiday Shopping. Portland, Ore. – Sept. 28, 2021 — Wild Roots Spirits and Wyld CBD announce the opening of a new collaboration retail pop-up shop in Washington Square Mall. The Wild Roots X Wyld CBD shop will be open October 1, 2021 through January 2022, ideal for shoppers seeking Oregon-made specialty products throughout the holiday season.
PORTLAND, OR

