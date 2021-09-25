CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News from Coquine: September 24th Edition

pdxfoodpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoasted 1/2 chicken w/ smoked green farro, Romanesco, spiced eggplant, and toasted smoked almonds. Tomato soup with Coco Bianco beans and oregano croutons. Delicata squash w/ roasted Jimmy Nardello peppers & spicy yoghurt. Coquine Cookies & Cream ice cream. Vegetarian Puttanesca Pasta Dinner for Two. Bucatini with spicy puttanesca pasta...

pdxfoodpress.com

Mashed

Olive Garden Salad: What To Know Before Ordering

Olive Garden is a restaurant chain that has a lot of fans, including some big-name celebrities like Shia LeBoeuf and John Travolta, who could probably afford to dine at nothing but high-end steakhouses every night without taking much of a hit to the wallet (via E Online). Bustle even reported that Taylor Swift even name-dropped Olive Garden in one of her songs.
RESTAURANTS
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
MERIDIAN, ID
Shelbyville News

CHEW THIS! Crab Salad, A New Favorite

It is a joke between some friends of mine and I that in the Midwest a “salad” usually means something smothered in cheese and or mayonnaise and I have to laugh because sometimes, actually more times than not, I find that to be the case. Flip through any old Church or community-based cookbook and the “salad” section is not your typical lettuce-based dish. Growing up, I loved “salads” and I use that term loosely because I am referring to, yes, the mayonnaise-based goodness of potato salad, macaroni salad, chicken salad and egg salad. Years later when I started developing my own recipes, I found that I could take these traditional midwestern staples and transform them into something a little less heavy and a little lighter without sacrificing any of the flavors. For example, take traditional potato salad. Instead of dressing the potatoes with a mayonnaise and mustard dressing, create a garlic oil infused dressing filled with fresh herbs and a pinch of red pepper. In France their “salads” are basically made using this same garlic infused olive oil method and I really have come to love them!
RECIPES
seriouseats.com

Batter-Fried Chicken

A blend of potato starch and wheat flour enhances the batter’s crispiness, inhibits gluten formation, and limits oil absorption. Dredging the chicken in a fine layer of dry potato starch prior to battering further limits oil absorption, and yields a crust that doesn’t slough off too easily. Baking powder enhances...
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes.pioneerdaysdesygnererikawittliebginlee2021. Today's article includes not one, but two old-fashioned recipes. The first is a recipe for pioneer hardtack and the second is for 104-year-old pastry dough. Both recipes have been made, tested, and approved for many years.
30Seconds

30-Minute Chicken & Dumplings Recipe: This From Scratch Chicken & Dumplings Recipe Is Grandma Tested & Approved

I know I've struck gold with a recipe when it gets my grandma's seal of approval! Try this easy chicken and dumplings recipe on your family tonight. So good!. In a bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt, to taste. Cut the butter into the dry ingredients with a fork or pastry blender. Stir in milk, mixing with a fork until the dough forms a ball.
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Laurinburg Exchange

Trying something new … ‘dump meals‘

One thing that I’ve been experimenting is “slow-cooker dump meals.” The whole idea behind this is for those who want to be lazy (ie. perfect for me) but still want a good meal without the prep. I think all slow-cooker meals are meant to be easy, but sometimes in the morning, when you’re getting it all together, you always seem to forget some key ingredient.
RECIPES
Axios Charlotte

7 best things the Axios team ate in September

This month was all about the lunchtime staples: salads, bowls and sandwiches. We managed to test out a couple of desserts and some pancakes, too. Here are 7 of the best dishes we ate this month, listed in no particular order. (1) Mexi Cali Cesar salad from Eight + Sand Yes, I’m back again to […] The post 7 best things the Axios team ate in September appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Vice

Fried Garlic Noodles Recipe

¼ cup minced garlic (about 12 cloves) 3 tablespoons Microwave Fried Garlic, with reserved oil. 2 tablespoons minced garlic (about 8 cloves) 3 tablespoons shoyu (soy sauce) 2 teaspoons instant dashi powder (such as HonDashi) ¼ cup chopped scallions. sambal oelek or kudeesh sauce, for serving (optional) DIRECTIONS:. 1. Make...
RECIPES
Caught in Southie

Weekend Picks – September 24th

Way back when, Castle Island Brewing wanted to open in South Boston but couldn’t find the right spot and opened in Norwood instead. Well, the wildly popular brewery has opened a taproom at 10 Old Colony Ave – the old Cole Hersee building and it has everything – outdoor patio, bocce court, bar pizza via Bardo’s and lots and lots of beer! Get the scoop here!
NORWOOD, MA
Delish

Slow-Cooker Chicken Pot Pie

When you think of chicken pot pie I bet you're imagining a really involved/long cooking process that will leave your kitchen a mess and your sink full. This pot pie is not like that. This is a set it and forget it pot pie that will be ready in just a couple of hours in the slow cooker and taste like the real deal. Refrigerated biscuit dough makes for one incredible (and incredibly easy to make) crust. That plus frozen veggies make this on of the most convenient and tasty comfort food recipes we've ever had.
RECIPES
pdxfoodpress.com

Stash Tea’s Limited-Edition Fall Flavors Are Back

It’s time to brew up Stash’s 4 tas-tea seasonal flavors and accompanying recipes steeped with Autumn’s favorite traditions. Tigard, ORE, Sept. 23, 2021 –Just in time for the Fall season, Stash Tea’s Limited Edition Fall Flavors are back. Stash has captured Autumn’s favorite flavors with these four seasonal releases: Maple Apple Cider, Cinnamon Vanilla, Decaf Pumpkin Spice, and Cranberry Pomegranate.
TIGARD, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Take-home cheese tasting and the future of restaurants

Please join us in advocating for this program. Call or email your representatives to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. They’re only available at our NW22nd store right now. And they’ll be hitting our catering trays in time for the holidays. Grab a bag at Elephants Delicatessen at NW 22nd. Thanksgiving...
RESTAURANTS
pdxfoodpress.com

On the menu: Sweet Corn Ushki, a life-changing garlic soup, and more

“Mother Nature is the true artist and our job as cooks is to allow her to shine. ”. This week, we continue our celebration of early autumn, with a menu chock-full of ingredients at their peak: heirloom tomatoes, grapes, tomatillos, apples, sweet corn, and so much more. Supporting local producers...
RECIPES
pdxfoodpress.com

Salad: It’s What’s For Dinner at Beaverton Farmers Market

While some may think of salad as merely a side dish for the main course, others of us appreciate salad’s full potential. Well crafted Main-Course or Entree salads are usually composed of a wide variety of ingredients making them a meal unto themselves. Market Master, Ginger Rapport, made such a...
BEAVERTON, OR
Mashed

Old-Fashioned Sloppy Joes Recipe

Do you remember the last time you ate a sloppy joe? We're going to guess it might have been in your elementary school's cafeteria. For some reason, these deconstructed burgers have fallen out of favor, although there are a few gourmet sloppy joe food trucks out there doing their best to elevate this dish to the status of trendy comfort food a la mac and cheese or grilled cheese sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS

