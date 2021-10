See Alice Cooper back home in Detroit for a weekend concert, ribbon cutting for a haunted house some say is real, and the dedication of Alice Cooper Ct. Alice Cooper has always been proud of his Detroit days. In fact, his latest album is titled Detroit Stories. He was back home in the Motor City for a busy weekend at the end of September. As you can see in the video below, Fox 2 Detroit was on the scene for the unveiling of Alice Cooper Ct. The street is not an "official" city moniker, as it is in a residential development. Bob Seger and Glenn Frey have also been honored in this way.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO