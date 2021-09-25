CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

"He Always Gives Everything" - Pep Guardiola Full of Praise For Man City Forward After Chelsea Victory

By Harry Winters
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity, who dropped points for a second time this season against Southampton last weekend, bounced back emphatically against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Saturday afternoon. Guardiola had suffered three devastating defeats to Tuchel's side at the back end of last season, but the Catalan finally beat his German counterpart on Saturday, as City secured back-to-back victories at Stamford Bridge for the first time this century.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Rio Ferdinand admits he has been left 'baffled' by Raheem Sterling's struggles at Manchester City after the forward drew another blank... and believes he has 'lost confidence' over being dropped by Pep Guardiola

Rio Ferdinand has revealed his confusion with Raheem Sterling's poor form at Manchester City, and believes the winger's difficult spell has been triggered by him being dropped from the side. Sterling was fielded as the centre forward for City in their goalless draw with Southampton at the weekend, but struggled...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Pep won't be happy! Empty seats are visible at the Etihad despite Guardiola's plea for more fans to come to Man City's clash with Southampton after 17,000 stayed away from Leipzig win

Empty seats were visible at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday despite Pep Guardiola's plea for more Manchester City supporters to attend. Guardiola had made clear that he wanted more fans to watch the game against Southampton after around 17,000 stayed away for the Champions League win against RB Leipzig. Kevin...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Pep Guardiola feels 'guilty' after Man City labour to draw at Etihad

Pep Guardiola has admitted to feeling 'a bit guilty' over Manchester City's 0-0 stalemate with Southampton on Saturday, having urged fans to come and support their team following the Champions League win in midweek. The Spaniard's plea for supporters to buy tickets for their Premier League clash with Saints led...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Pep Guardiola admits he feels guilty for failing to give home fans a win - after a week when the Manchester City manager waged a war of words with some of the club's own supporters

Pep Guardiola admitted he felt guilty at failing to deliver a victory for Manchester City supporters at the end of a week in which he had waged a war of words with sections of his own fans. The City boss insisted on Saturday that his words had been misunderstood, after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jesus
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
chatsports.com

Ilkay Gundogan joins Man City's growing injury list with Pep Guardiola set to play the kids in Carabao Cup clash with Wycombe ahead of daunting trips to Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool

Manchester City's injury problems are mounting ahead of a crucial week of big matches with the news that Ilkay Gundogan is the latest player needing treatment. City boss Pep Guardiola hinted the Germany midfielder was nursing a problem following Saturday's goalless draw with Southampton. He was already without John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko against the Saints.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola believes fatigue caught up with Man City against Southampton

Pep Guardiola felt tiredness – and not a failure to sign a striker – caught up with Manchester City as they were frustrated by Southampton on Saturday.The champions were unusually blunt in attack and mustered just one effort on target – in the 90th minute – as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men held them to a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium Despite the fact City had scored 16 goals in their previous three home outings, it was a result which brought the team’s lack of a top-notch centre forward following the departure of Sergio Aguero into focus.A disappointing afternoon.🔷 #ManCity |...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City’s run of away fixtures a ‘privilege’, Pep Guardiola claims

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said his side’s run of tricky away fixtures against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool is a “privilege”. City face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a repeat of the Champions League final before travelling to PSG in a heavyweight Champions League group-stage match in a quick turnaround on Tuesday. The Premier League champions then have four days of rest before they play Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday 3 October in the final match before the international break. Thomas Tuchel has won his first three meetings against City as Chelsea manager, including the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Southampton#Catalan#German#The Sky Blues
The Independent

Pep Guardiola calls Adebayo Akinfenwa ‘legend of English football’ after Man City thrash Wycombe

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised Adebayo Akinfenwa as a “legend of English football” after the striker played for Wycombe in their 6-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.The 39-year-old has made a name for himself in the Football League and was a major part of Wycombe’s rise to the second tier in 2020.The club has subsequently dropped back down to League One, but Guardiola was full of praise for Akinfenwa’s contribution to the English game.Speaking after his side’s victory, the City coach said: “They [City’s youngsters] faced a legend of English football. It was an absolute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Pep Guardiola fumes at Man City fans, but he's really angry at his attacking options

There doesn't appear to be much wrong with Manchester City, but manager Pep Guardiola is wearing the expression of a man who fears that the roof is about to cave in at any moment. Last season's Premier League champions have started this campaign with 17 goals in six games across all competitions and they sit three points behind title rivals Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United with the race barely into its first lap.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘They have something special’: Pep Guardiola praises young Man City stars

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City’s future looks bright after several academy players impressed in Tuesday night’s 6-1 Carabao Cup win over Wycombe. Guardiola handed six teenagers their debuts on the night, while 19-year-old Cole Palmer added the final flourish with a fine goal late on against a tiring Wycombe backline.City started with four 18-year-olds – CJ Egan-Riley, Finley Burns, Luke Mbete, and Josh Wilson-Esbrand – in defence, while Romeo Lavia, 17, played the defensive midfield role. Jason McAtee, also 18, came off the bench to make his debut in the second half.None of them looked out of place as they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola thanks Man City fans for coming to support academy players

Pep Guardiola has thanked Manchester City fans for coming out to support the club's academy players during Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie. The Premier League champions beat Wycombe Wanderers 6-1 at the Etihad, with youngsters Conrad Egan-Riley, Luke Mbete, Finley Burns, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Romeo Lavia and James McAtee making their senior debuts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
chatsports.com

Man City boss Pep Guardiola suffered heartbreak against Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel last season and has to rectify mistakes to avenge Champions League final defeat - he MUST play a holding midfielder and use Grealish to suck defenders out of position

For a team that boasts one of the most developed squads in European football, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were rather disjointed in all of their meetings against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea last season. It contributed to all three games against the German's side ending in defeat, starting with the FA Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku receives high praise from City boss Pep Guardiola

Romelu Lukaku has hit the ground running in his second stint with Chelsea, already proving to be the goal-scorer they desperately needed. With the Belgian in fine form, you better believe other players and coaches around the Premier League are taking notice, especially Man City boss Pep Guardiola, who had nothing but praise for Lukaku’s development. Via Simon Stone of BBC Sport:
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Chelsea vs. Man City preview: Tuchel to maintain his edge on Guardiola?

It's still too early to talk about title-deciding games, after all it's not even October, but Saturday's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester City is significant in terms of who sets the early pace. Chelsea are off to a red-hot start, winning four and drawing once in their first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Guardiola: Man City players played for eachother at Chelsea

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed the unity they showed for victory at Chelsea. Gabriel Jesus struck the winner in the second-half. Guardiola said: “Today we played for each other, ran for each other and passed the ball for each other. Now I'm watching the Ryder Cup and I'm seeing how they play for each other. That is nice when you play football too. It's just three points of course, but the way we played was so good.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy