"He Always Gives Everything" - Pep Guardiola Full of Praise For Man City Forward After Chelsea Victory

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised Adebayo Akinfenwa as a “legend of English football” after the striker played for Wycombe in their 6-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.The 39-year-old has made a name for himself in the Football League and was a major part of Wycombe’s rise to the second tier in 2020.The club has subsequently dropped back down to League One, but Guardiola was full of praise for Akinfenwa’s contribution to the English game.Speaking after his side’s victory, the City coach said: “They [City’s youngsters] faced a legend of English football. It was an absolute...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO