CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Grande Observer

Former Baker City tourism manager accepts job as La Grande economic development director

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNC75_0c8AYTMh00

LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande announced the hiring of a new economic development director on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Timothy Bishop, who has served as Baker County’s tourism marketing director for the last 11 years, is set to take over the position Oct. 21.

Bishop will replace former director Christine Jarski, who held the position for six years and left the role in June.

“I’m excited,” Bishop said. “I have a lot of work to button up here in the next few weeks, but I’m super excited to hit the ground running and be a part of the La Grande team.”

Prior to his role in Baker County, Bishop worked as a main street program manager for approximately 20 years in Walla Walla and Ellensburg. In Walla Walla, he focused his efforts on creating a thriving downtown area in the late 1990s. Bishop’s background in marketing and promotions helped him transition into the tourism marketing position, where he moved to be closer to his wife’s family.

“I loved my time in Baker,” he said. “It’s been exciting to be a part of a tourism industry that has transformed a lot in the last decade.”

Now in La Grande, one of Bishop’s primary points of emphasis will be helping local businesses recover from challenges presented during the pandemic. Bishop stated that his focus will be on small businesses and how tourism can play a role in stimulating local economies. He is looking forward to working with the Union County Chamber of Commerce, La Grande Main Street Downtown and Eastern Oregon University.

“When the opening came up in La Grande, I just felt like this was an opportunity for me to get back into more of that boots-on-the-ground economic development role,” Bishop said.

According to La Grande City Manager Robert Strope, the city was drawn to Bishop’s research of La Grande and knowledge of the position upon interviewing for the job.

“Everyone that has talked to him is really excited to have him, he brings a great energy to the position,” Strope said.

Bishop noted that he is personally drawn to communities in Eastern Oregon for the quality of life in the area as well as the potential for tourism and thriving local economies.

“These are great little towns to live in,” he said. “I think in La Grande’s case, you’ve also got a more diverse local economy than some of our other smaller Eastern Oregon communities.”

Bishop will continue working as Baker County’s tourism marketing director until Oct. 15, then he will begin the transition to the position in La Grande.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S. accuses China of 'provocative' activity after warplanes enter Taiwan's defense zone

The United States accused China of "provocative military activity," on Sunday after it flew dozens of military planes into Taiwan's airspace. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry tweeted that 16 fighter jets had entered it's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday. This came after it said that 39 military aircraft — 20 during the day and 19 more at night — had encroached its airspace on Saturday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Tourism#Economy#Economic Development#La Grande#Eastern Oregon University
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
La Grande Observer

La Grande Observer

La Grande, OR
366
Followers
150
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for La Grande Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy