Former Baker City tourism manager accepts job as La Grande economic development director

LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande announced the hiring of a new economic development director on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Timothy Bishop, who has served as Baker County’s tourism marketing director for the last 11 years, is set to take over the position Oct. 21.

Bishop will replace former director Christine Jarski, who held the position for six years and left the role in June.

“I’m excited,” Bishop said. “I have a lot of work to button up here in the next few weeks, but I’m super excited to hit the ground running and be a part of the La Grande team.”

Prior to his role in Baker County, Bishop worked as a main street program manager for approximately 20 years in Walla Walla and Ellensburg. In Walla Walla, he focused his efforts on creating a thriving downtown area in the late 1990s. Bishop’s background in marketing and promotions helped him transition into the tourism marketing position, where he moved to be closer to his wife’s family.

“I loved my time in Baker,” he said. “It’s been exciting to be a part of a tourism industry that has transformed a lot in the last decade.”

Now in La Grande, one of Bishop’s primary points of emphasis will be helping local businesses recover from challenges presented during the pandemic. Bishop stated that his focus will be on small businesses and how tourism can play a role in stimulating local economies. He is looking forward to working with the Union County Chamber of Commerce, La Grande Main Street Downtown and Eastern Oregon University.

“When the opening came up in La Grande, I just felt like this was an opportunity for me to get back into more of that boots-on-the-ground economic development role,” Bishop said.

According to La Grande City Manager Robert Strope, the city was drawn to Bishop’s research of La Grande and knowledge of the position upon interviewing for the job.

“Everyone that has talked to him is really excited to have him, he brings a great energy to the position,” Strope said.

Bishop noted that he is personally drawn to communities in Eastern Oregon for the quality of life in the area as well as the potential for tourism and thriving local economies.

“These are great little towns to live in,” he said. “I think in La Grande’s case, you’ve also got a more diverse local economy than some of our other smaller Eastern Oregon communities.”

Bishop will continue working as Baker County’s tourism marketing director until Oct. 15, then he will begin the transition to the position in La Grande.