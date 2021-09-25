Huskies hang on for 3-2 win over Sioux Falls

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State University volleyball team knows how to get it done when wins are on the line. After defeating the #5 team in the country Friday night, the Huskies were looking to end their weekend with a quick win over the University of Sioux Falls. There was nothing quick about the victory, but St. Cloud State left South Dakota with the win it wanted, taking down Sioux Falls in five sets 3-2 (25-17, 20-25, 28-26, 24-26, 15-13) to improve to 10-3 overall with a 5-0 mark in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) play.