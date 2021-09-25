'We get in our own way': Mississippi State squanders chances, drops SEC opener against LSU

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach watches another tough loss for his Bulldogs. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – In the same sense Mississippi State (2-2) did enough to win its first two games of the season despite not playing flawlessly, MSU has come out and found ways to beat itself in consecutive weeks.

The latest collection of untimely mistakes came in Saturday’s 28-25 loss to open SEC play against LSU (3-1).

“We squandered some opportunities,” head coach Mike Leach said after the game. “It wasn’t for a lack of trying, but we’ve gotta get past some of the confidence issues.”

Mississippi State’s offense did what’s becoming the norm with its collection of long drives that go for naught.

First, it was a Malik Heath fumble. Then, it was a Will Rogers interception. Later, it was a Rogers overthrow leading to a missed 33-yard field goal by Nolan McCord.

MSU had no issue collecting chunk plays from runs, screen passes and the occasional throw down field, but LSU was OK allowing it.

The Tigers dropped eight against Leach’s Air Raid offense, allowing the ball to stay in front of them unlike last season when the Bulldogs tore up their man coverage.

Mike Leach needs to find answers for Mississippi State's offense

But when Mississippi State got into LSU territory, the defense would often switch to a four-man front to stuff runs and force Rogers and his teammates to make plays.

“We get in our own way,” Leach said of his offense late in drive. “We just have to relax and not overthink plays and just go play.”

Defensively, it was a similar tale.

Mississippi State’s defense limited LSU to 343 yards but allowed three plays to dictate the game.

LSU scored on passes of 64, 58 and 41 yards.

Max Johnson threw an interception to Emmanuel Forbes in the second quarter, but just as LSU’s defense played with little risk and high reward, it offense was fine with high risk and high reward.

LSU didn’t stop targeting Forbes or fellow corner Martin Emerson who was avoided by most opponents this season.

The play prior to Forbes’ pick, LSU earned 20 yards throwing his way on a third-and-12 play. LSU’s first touchdown came in the first quarter on a 11 -yard pass on third-and-9.

It’s a defensive unit that has been carried MSU this season, but against LSU it made untimely breakdowns in the secondary or had players running into each other while LSU’s receivers were scoring.

“Occasionally, we’d miss a man or miss a gap and our eyes were in a bad place,” Leach said.

In Mississippi State’s comeback win Week 1, Leach said all three phases simultaneously played as poor or as strong as possible.

The trend continued in Week 4 as special teams didn’t shy away from making mistakes of its own.

Bulldogs shine on the sides, give up big plays in the middle

McCord’s missed field goal aside, the biggest mistake came on an LSU punt.

MSU got a key stop early in the fourth quarter and forced LSU to punt. On the kick, Groce was tagged for a personal foul because of a leap into LSU’s punt wall.

LSU’s offense took the field and scored three plays later to make it 28-10.

“I didn’t see the leaping. That’s pretty detailed for me to see just out of the blue out there,” Leach said. “You gotta hit field goals. You gotta take the ball when they give it back to you.”

The last mistake for Mississippi State came at the hands of Leach who challenged a failed onside kick recovery with less than two minutes to go.

It seemed clear MSU illegally touched the ball before it surpassed 10 yards from the kickoff spot. In losing the challenge, Leach burned his last timeout and allowed LSU to kneel out the remainder of the game.

Notebook: Johnson impresses, Griffin quiet again in Mississippi State loss to LSU

Leach said last week against Memphis, an onside kick review was automatically reviewed. He was unsure of why he had to challenge the play this week.

The little time remaining came as a result of Mississippi State showing little urgency on a touchdown drive prior to the onside kick – a move that earned some boos from the crowd.

Leach and receiver Austin Williams felt the team was moving at a good pace.