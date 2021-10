Quantity does not always translate to as much quality as you’d prefer. Such was the case Sept. 25 for Chardon as it traveled to Geneva for a nonconference match. The Hilltoppers (6-5) enjoyed a 22-2 shots on target disparity, but had to settle for a 2-0 win over the Eagles at SPIRE, getting a first-half strike from Liam Ptasznik and a late penalty kick from Nathan Tager.