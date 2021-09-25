Patrick Dempsey Posted on Instagram After 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit Drama Reports Surface
Patrick Dempsey seems unbothered by recent alleged stories of his past resurfacing. On Tuesday, the 55-year-old former Grey’s Anatomy actor, who portrayed Dr. Derek Shepherd, a.k.a. McDreamy, on the ABC medical drama for a decade, posted a selfie on Instagram from the open road. In the photo, Patrick wore biking attire, including a dark helmet and mirrored sunglasses. With a stunning view of the ocean in the background, he smiled and snapped the picture.www.countryliving.com
Comments / 0