Notebook: Johnson impresses, Griffin quiet again in Mississippi State loss to LSU

By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 7 days ago
Mississippi State's Lideatrick Griffin made all three of his receptions on Saturday in the first half, for a total of 18 yards.. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
STARKVILLE – Mike Leach had high praise for linebacker Jett Johnson following his nine-tackle performance in a win against N.C. State in Week 2.

Leach said the NFL is filled with players who have the same consistency and approach every day that Johnson has.

Johnson backed that up with eight tackles against Memphis and earned another start against LSU despite Nathaniel Watson returning to the field.

Johnson, a Tupelo graduate, led Mississippi State onto the field carrying the Mississippi state flag. He was joined alongside safety Collin Duncan who carried the American flag.

Johnson's eight tackles took his team-leading total to 29.

It’ll be on players like him to lead by example and help his teammates find the level of focus Leach feels the team is missing.

“You gotta control what you can control,” Johnson said postgame. “Keep the morale up and know that we have another opportunity next Saturday against a very good team (Texas A&M).”

Bulldogs shine on the sides, give up big plays in the middle

LSU keeps Lideatrick Griffin quiet

Leach said earlier this week Mississippi State needed to find way to get Lideatrick Griffin the ball.

The explosive return man was limited against Memphis with odd kicks, and LSU countered Griffin’s ability by kicking a touchdown on each kickoff.

Griffin had three catches for 18 yards — all in the first quarter. Those were his only three targets.

Not every kickoff was out of the endzone, but Griffin elected not to return any playable ones.

Special teams coach Matt Brock said earlier in the week that decision was dictated by how many defenders were inside the 30-yard line along with hangtime.

Key Drive

Mississippi State appeared to be on its way to responding to an LSU touchdown score to give the visitors a 14-3 lead. MSU used 14 plays to go 60 yards in 5:27 to get to the LSU 15.

Will Rogers had Malik Heath open in the endzone but overthrew him. That forced MSU to attempt a field goal on fourth-and-4. Nolan McCord’s kick was no good and eliminated any momentum Mississippi State had built.

'We get in our own way': Mississippi State squanders chances, drops SEC opener against LSU

Key Number – 4

LSU got 183 of its 280 passing yards on four plays.

Mississippi State’s defense held LSU from putting long drives together, but explosive plays hurt MSU just as it did in Week 1 against Louisiana Tech.

LSU had touchdown passes of 64, 58 and 41 yards in the second half. The first came on LSU’s first drive of the second half with the other two coming at crucial times to kill momentum Mississippi State started to build toward a comeback.

Next Game

Mississippi State heads to No. 7 Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Mike Leach needs to find answers for Mississippi State's offense

Quotable

“As a team, I see it on all side of the ball, we’re explosive, but we’re a team that’s got to know good things are gonna happen. Right now, we hope good things are gonna happen. I see a team that can make a lot of plays. I see a team that’ll take themselves out of drives because they don’t have that focus.”

Bulldog Bites

Mississippi State has lost two-consecutive games with a trip to No. 7 Texas A&M next week. MSU has a bye week following that game before returning home to face No. 1 Alabama.

MSU’s Jo’quavious Marks ran for 46 yards after having 12 rushing yards the previous two games. He had 71 rushing yards against Louisiana Tech in Week 1.

Dillon Johnson’s 51 rushing yards are the second most he’s had in a single game in his career. His career-high came last season when he rushed for 57 yards against Tulsa.

Emmanuel Forbes was carted off the field after colliding with teammate Fred Peters on a 41-yard touchdown pass to Cade York. Decamerion Richardson took Forbes spot on a three-and-out in LSU’s last meaningful drive. Richardson was the corner responsible for La. Tech’s late 4th-and-11 conversion in Week 1.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS

Tupelo, MS
