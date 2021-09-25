CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-0 for the 3rd straight year

By Mustangs35SMU
ponyfans.com
 7 days ago

4-0 for the 3rd consecutive season to start the year. Nice to see and a step forward. Sonny and staff are just what the DR ordered. Now... with depth that we showed today, we need to just keep winning. Oh, loved the straight ahead running. two RB's over a hundred...

