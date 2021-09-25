4-0 for the 3rd straight year

I think he might be concerned, all coaches say good things about the next team. on the schedule, but he knows if we play like we did Saturday it could be rough. This game holds a particular relevance because of the teams that USF has played to-date. NC State beat them 45-0 and Florida won 42-20. Both of those teams are now ranked. An important eye test is not only that we win but by how much we win as it will give us a point of comparison against ranked teams (and those two in particular), as we ourselves try to get ranked. NC State since beat Clemson (although not the same Clemson team it’s still Clemson) and Florida barely lost to Alabama.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO