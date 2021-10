What BS was that? For those who went and sat in section 121, what kind of ticket checks were they conducting before the game?. Those of us in 121 got our tickets check before we could enter section 121, then multiple times throughout the game while standing in our seats. You had to pull up the actual tickets too. No screenshots, and they wouldn't take my printed receipt as proof. Luckily I had just enough cell service to log in to the stubhub app.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO