Farm and Food: The old economics of new agriculture: drive or be driven

By ALAN GUEBERT Column
Lincoln Journal Star
 7 days ago

A recent, number-laden bulletin posted on the University of Illinois website Farmdoc daily caught my attention for two reasons. First, its data, drawn mostly from several U.S. Census of Agriculture, paints a troubling picture of U.S. agriculture today. More importantly, that picture suggests American ag policy needs to make “strategic” changes to meet new challenges -- climate change and new global competitors are two -- that U.S. farmers and ranchers will confront.

