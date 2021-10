Three years after Chapter 1, Deltarune Chapter 2 has finally been released. The game's release schedule is most likely its greatest detriment, especially with numerous chapters still in the works. Those who aren't already fans of Toby Fox's work (namely Undertale) would probably get more out of Deltarune after waiting a little longer for the full release. However, Deltarune Chapter 2 provides new characters, great humor, and even more secrets than one might expect. It might've taken a long time, but it was time well spent; a lot of love and care went into making this portion of the game. Chapter 2 is free to new and existing players, making it worth a closer look from anyone who enjoyed Undertale.

