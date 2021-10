Jim Knous shot a 7-under-par 65 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Maverick McNealy after three rounds in the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif. Knous had eight birdies, five on the front nine, then held on after a bogey on No. 12 to match McNealy at 14 under. McNealy, the second-round leader, had four bogeys on the front nine, then closed with three consecutive birdies for a 70.

GOLF ・ 14 DAYS AGO