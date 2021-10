In a game where Richmond out-rushed Virginia Tech and only trailed by a score at halftime, the Hokies did just enough in the second half to pull away in the 21-10 win. “I would say that we’ve played two pretty good defensive lines in the last two weeks,” Tech head coach Justin Fuente said after the win, “but that being said, we have been inconsistent. At times, it’s been pretty good and not nearly consistent enough to score like we’re going to need to score as the season goes along. We’ve got huge improvement to make.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO