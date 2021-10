Okay with it as long as they both end up in the Power 2. (which we have right now by the way) UVA and Tech would play each other cross conference if we ended up in the SEC and UVA ended up in the B1G, which is way more likely if they were to split. However, the point of my post is that the SEC likes in-state rivalries. They like Texas vs Texas A&M, Auburn vs Alabama, Ole Miss vs Miss St. I think they will like having Florida vs Florida State and Clemson vs South Carolina and Virginia Tech vs Virginia. Not to mention North Carolina Duke for basketball. Why shouldn't they? Those games are highly watched and desire-able.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO