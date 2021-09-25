Rat poison in Happy Valley? James Franklin unhappy with Penn State's effort following White Out victory

Penn State utilized one of its running backs for the first time Saturday against Auburn, and he could become a bigger part of the team moving forward. Senior running back John Lovett, who transferred to Penn State after playing four seasons at Baylor, took the field for the first time this season and quickly showed he has the talent to make an impact for the Nittany Lions. He only had three touches in the game but was able to gain 27 yards on those opportunities, showing off his speed and power in the process.

PENN, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO