CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Rat poison in Happy Valley? James Franklin unhappy with Penn State's effort following White Out victory

By Paul Harvey
saturdaytradition.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings should be happy for Penn State Saturday evening, but head coach James Franklin was not entirely pleased with his team in Week 4. Taking on FCS opponent Villanova, the Nittany Lions scored on some big plays but only managed a 17-3 lead heading into halftime. Penn State would eventually kick things into gear and cruise to a 38-17 win behind Sean Clifford’s big day, but it was far from a comfortable performance.

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Penn State's White Out blows recruits away

Saturday night's White Out crowd atmosphere in Happy Valley delivered for prospects on campus soaking in No. 10 Penn State's 28-20 victory over No. 22 Auburn. Head coach James Franklin and his staff are sitting on the 247Sports Composite's No. 1 recruiting class in the 2022 cycle and many of those prospects returned to State College to get a taste of what their future holds on nights like this.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sporting News

James Franklin to USC? Why Penn State coach could have 'mutual interest' in Trojans job

It only took two weeks for one of college football's highest-profile coaching jobs to become the story of the young season. USC fired sixth-year coach Clay Helton on Monday, two days after the then-14th-ranked Trojans suffered a humiliating 42-28 defeat to Stanford in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Following the initial reaction to Helton's firing, the question then became who would replace him as the Trojans' next head coach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

James Franklin calls on Penn State fans ahead of home matchup vs. Indiana

Penn State head football coach James Franklin is trying to get the home crowd to show out for their upcoming matchup against Indiana on Saturday night. He tweeted this message on Sunday night for the Nittany Lion faithful, “#WeAre in this together, sellout Beaver Stadium, students, fans, community, alumni, letterman! #1-0 We need our fans to create a really challenging environment!”
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin sends out challenge to Penn State fans for Saturday's game vs. Indiana

A head coach throwing down the gauntlet of challenge is nothing new, and Penn State head coach James Franklin is familiar with the play. Unlike last season when teams came to an empty Memorial Stadium, this year the Nittany Lions welcome their opponents to Happy Valley with a full house of rowdy fans — and this season’s game with Indiana will be a “Stripe Out” on Saturday night.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
Person
Nick Saban
Daily News

Does Penn State need a fired-up James Franklin? 'I want to be ... true to who I am.'

James Franklin admits that he's finally back to being who he always was, which has only seemed to help his football team. He's been known as one of the more upbeat, effervescent head coaches in the game. He's a fist-pumper, back-slapper and even a chest-pounder, on occasion. He's not afraid to speak his mind, like he did during Tuesday's weekly press conference concerning officiating issues in the White Out victory over Auburn.
AUBURN, PA
247Sports

Penn State football: Coach James Franklin closes book on officiating in Auburn game

The SEC officiating crew from Penn State's win over Auburn received harsh criticism during the game for several missed calls, and Nittany Lions coach James Franklin watched his wording with his post-game thoughts on the situation to avoid violating conference rules. Franklin concluded his weekly press conference Tuesday by addressing the officiating in more detail.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rat Poison#Villanova#American Football#Penn State#White Out#Fcs#The Nittany Lions
Centre Daily

Penn State head coach James Franklin on John Lovett, playing Villanova and more

Penn State utilized one of its running backs for the first time Saturday against Auburn, and he could become a bigger part of the team moving forward. Senior running back John Lovett, who transferred to Penn State after playing four seasons at Baylor, took the field for the first time this season and quickly showed he has the talent to make an impact for the Nittany Lions. He only had three touches in the game but was able to gain 27 yards on those opportunities, showing off his speed and power in the process.
PENN, PA
inquirer.com

Penn State’s 3-0 start feels different from similar starts in the James Franklin era

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State has begun a football season with three straight wins before; in fact, it has done so four previous times in the James Franklin era. This season, however, has an entirely different feel. For the first time since Franklin took over the reins of the program in 2014, the Nittany Lions have defeated two ranked teams in the first three games, the latest being Saturday night’s 28-20 victory over Auburn before a Beaver Stadium White Out crowd of 109,958.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
Digital Collegian

Penn State football uses trick plays to catch Auburn off guard in White Out win

Following Penn State’s win over Ball State last weekend, running back Noah Cain made it clear that the offensive playbook would soon be opening up. Against Auburn on Saturday, Cain’s promise came true at the hands of some of the most creative play calls the world has seen from the Nittany Lions since Joe Moorhead served as offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017.
PENN, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State’s James Franklin sounds off on controversial calls vs. Auburn; John Lovett has growing role in PSU offense, and more

Today’s Penn State football headlines feature James Franklin’s thoughts on officiating in the Lions’ 28-20 win over Auburn and a look at the role transfer running back John Lovett played in the Lions’ Whiteout win. Franklin held back initially in his Tuesday news conference with reporters, opting to just vaguely...
PENN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy