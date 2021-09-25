Rat poison in Happy Valley? James Franklin unhappy with Penn State's effort following White Out victory
Things should be happy for Penn State Saturday evening, but head coach James Franklin was not entirely pleased with his team in Week 4. Taking on FCS opponent Villanova, the Nittany Lions scored on some big plays but only managed a 17-3 lead heading into halftime. Penn State would eventually kick things into gear and cruise to a 38-17 win behind Sean Clifford’s big day, but it was far from a comfortable performance.saturdaytradition.com
