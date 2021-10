SJU men’s soccer rolled to their fourth straight victory in a shutout over Xavier to kickoff Big East play last week in Ohio. After more than 70 scoreless minutes, senior captain Brandon Knapp (Abingdon, Md.) finished a header on a cross from Jared Juleau (Stamford, Conn.), netting what proved to be the game-winner for the Red Storm. The goal was Knapp’s third of the season, all of which have been game-winners. Juleau’s assist was his second this season.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO