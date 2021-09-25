CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool boss Klopp praises Brentford, Raya: The keeper played like a No10

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was satisfied after their 3-3 draw with Brentford. Liverpool twice conceded their lead for the point. Klopp said: "We did our bit. We played really good football, created incredible chances. We scored three, should have scored four, five, six but they deserved their three goals and could have had four. They did very well and that's why they deserve the result. The atmosphere was incredible and they fought really hard. We fought as well. But we have to be ready for a proper fight because they make a fight of it. We were, but we lost too many challenges in the air and that lost us momentum.

