Kanye West and the Tragedy of Growing through Grief
The trauma Kanye has experienced offer insight into personal value. I miss the old Kanye. I hate the new Kanye. Love or hate him, you know the name. With a reputation that needs no introduction, Kanye Omari West has graced headline after headline with deeply sought-after drama. Coming fresh off the tumultuous release of his tenth studio album Donda, a tribute to his late mother Donda West, he has re-entered the public eye.www.uiargonaut.com
