Kanye West and the Tragedy of Growing through Grief

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that Kanye West dropped an altered version of Donda on several platforms, with several collaborators missing. Donda, the latest by Kanye West, created quite the furore in the run-up to its release. Not only did the album take some time to come out, but it also features questionable names as collaborators. Not to mention, the beef that Ye stirred up with other names in the industry, and within his own team. Apparently, the ride is not over just yet.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO